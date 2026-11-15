US sees 40% surge in international student interest after midterm elections: Report

International students’ interest in studying in the United States rose 40% in the week following the November 3 midterm elections, according to data from education platform Studyportals, signalling a potential recovery after two years of declining demand.

US study interest climbs 40% after two years of decline. (Unsplash)

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Relative demand for on-campus study programmes in the US on the Studyportals platform increased on November 8 compared with the same day a week earlier. The rise followed Democratic victories in both the House of Representatives and the Senate, giving the party majorities in both chambers of Congress.

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The increase comes at a time when international students have faced uncertainty over US visa policies, work opportunities and their prospects of building careers after graduation.

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US study interest rebounds after two years of decline

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{{^usCountry}} According to Studyportals’ November 9 press release, interest in studying in the US had fallen sharply over the preceding two years. Student interest in bachelor’s and master’s programmes declined by 38%, while the platform’s Global Enrolment Benchmark Survey recorded a 19% year-on-year drop in US master’s enrolments in autumn 2025. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to Studyportals’ November 9 press release, interest in studying in the US had fallen sharply over the preceding two years. Student interest in bachelor’s and master’s programmes declined by 38%, while the platform’s Global Enrolment Benchmark Survey recorded a 19% year-on-year drop in US master’s enrolments in autumn 2025. {{/usCountry}}

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Edwin van Rest, CEO and co-founder of Studyportals, said students respond quickly to political developments.

“Students react quickly to political news. This is good news for both domestic as international students, American universities, and for entrepreneurship and industries facing severe talent shortages,” van Rest said.

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He added that the challenge was now to convert the renewed interest into applications, appropriate visas and enrolments.

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Proposed US restrictions remain a concern

The decline in international student interest coincided with tighter restrictions proposed by the Trump administration on opportunities available to foreign students.

On October 7, the Department of Homeland Security released a proposed rule that would require US universities to pay $70,000 for each international student they recommend for Optional Practical Training (OPT). Institutions would also have to pay an additional $30,000 annually for extensions of a student’s initial OPT.

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In August, DHS proposed limiting Curricular Practical Training (CPT), which allows international students to take up internships and work placements during their studies, to cases where the employment is a requirement of their degree.

These proposals are not yet in effect. The election outcome may have raised expectations among prospective students that a Democratic-controlled Congress could subject the administration’s immigration policies to greater scrutiny.

Enrolment impact remains uncertain

The increase in online interest does not mean applications or enrolments have risen by the same amount. Studyportals said students often research study destinations months before applying, paying deposits or seeking visas.

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The shift therefore offers an early indication of changing student preferences, rather than confirmed enrolment growth.

The development comes as the US faces workforce shortages in sectors such as semiconductor manufacturing. McKinsey and the SEMI Foundation have projected a shortage of up to 157,000 semiconductor workers by 2030.