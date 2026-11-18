BRUSSELS — The Pentagon warned Ukraine’s Western backers on Tuesday that strikes deep inside Russia are counterproductive and urged them to focus their military support on equipment for front-line combat. US tells Ukraine’s backers deep strikes don’t work, urges focus on front-line equipment

Germany dismissed the warning as “stupid,” while Britain said the strikes are saving lives. The disagreement came as Ukraine’s supporters met at NATO headquarters to rally support for more arms and ammunition.

Ukraine’s advanced drone capabilities, developed since Russian President Vladimir Putin launched his full-scale invasion in 2022, have enabled it to strike oil facilities and other installations deep inside Russia.

U.S. President Donald Trump has demanded that Ukraine halt strikes on Russian oil refineries and infrastructure used to produce and distribute diesel, saying the attacks are causing a global shortage.

Earlier this year, Ukraine’s armed forces delivered repeated blows to Wildberries, Russia’s biggest online retailer. The size and commercial importance of the e-commerce giant have seen it compared to Amazon.

U.S. Undersecretary of Defense Elbridge Colby said that deep strikes “have not been effective in driving an end to the war, nor do they contribute to blunting Russia’s advances on the front line.”

Speaking at NATO headquarters in Brussels, Colby said that “such strikes, especially those that target civilian infrastructure such as Wildberries, have actually probably hardened the Russian public’s resolve and the Kremlin’s own willingness to escalate.”

Ukraine says goods sold by the company include equipment and technical components that are used by the Russian military, which the company denies. The attacks have unsettled Russians living far from the front and hurt small businesses.

Colby said Ukraine’s army is “very effective” when it focuses on front-line fighting, using drones to slow Russian advances and hit their supply lines.

He said the U.S. believes “that focusing our support on the front lines and on associated midrange strikes is the most effective way to enable Ukraine’s defense and thus to set the conditions for an end to the war.”

German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius called criticism of deep strikes “quite a stupid thing.”

“Instead of criticizing that, we should rather criticize and talk about the terroristic strikes every night and every day on civil energy … water and heating infrastructure in Ukraine,” he said.

The focus, Pistorius said, should be on “terrorism” rather than “legal and legitimate strikes in Russia against non-civilian targets.”

U.K. Defense Secretary Wes Streeting, who co-chaired the meeting with Pistorius, said: “It’s not for us to tell Ukraine how to fight their war.”

“In terms of deep strike capability, there’s no doubt in my mind that it has helped to degrade Putin’s war machine, buying time and saving lives,” Streeting said.

Colby declined to comment when he was asked after the meeting about restrictions on Ukraine’s use of the Starshield satellite communications system and how they are hindering its ability to intercept Russian drones.

However, he followed up by saying he had explained to Ukraine’s backers “that we are very focused on supporting Ukraine’s ability to defend itself, and these kind of midrange strikes, and we’re taking steps that are consistent with that policy.” He did not elaborate.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has warned that limitations on Starshield, operated by Elon Musk’s SpaceX, are costing lives and could weaken defenses around Ukraine’s energy infrastructure as winter approaches.

“We do need to make sure that we have consistent and reliable service from Starlink and Starshield because lives depend on it,” Streeting said.

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