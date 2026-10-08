US to strike Iran again? Military ordered to prepare for possible resumption of war: ‘Trump holds all the cards’

The Pentagon instructed US Central Command to complete preparations for a possible resumption of major combat operations in Iran, according to US officials.

A White House official said Trump has all options available at any time amid war with Iran. (File Photo/Bloomberg)

The directive did not set a specific date for any strikes, and President Donald Trump has yet to make a final decision. However, military action could take place before the US midterm elections, and potentially before the Israeli elections, which are scheduled a week earlier, Axios reported citing US and Israeli sources.

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Sources added that if military operations resume, there could be massive bombing of Iranian energy, infrastructure and nuclear targets.

However, resuming the war within the next three to four weeks could also risk the Republicans' position in the upcoming midterm elections, partly because it could drive up oil prices.

"The Department's job is to develop and present military options to the President," a Pentagon official told Axios.

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A White House official said Trump has all options available at any time.

"The US is in a very strong position with control of the Strait of Hormuz and the Iranian economy collapsing. Iran has been decimated, and things will go one of two ways: the easy way or the hard way," the official said.

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{{^usCountry}} “President Trump holds all the cards and will do whatever is best for the United States,” he added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “President Trump holds all the cards and will do whatever is best for the United States,” he added. {{/usCountry}}

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The fresh report comes a day after The Atlantic reported on Wednesday that Trump is considering striking Iran before the midterm election.

‘Chances of Iran war resumption before US midterms not high’

On Friday, Trump's national security team held a meeting at Camp David that lasted several hours and covered the war and other issues.

An Israeli official told Axios that the meeting included discussions on the possibility of resuming major combat operations in Iran. However, another Israeli official said that the chances of resumption of Iran war before US midterms are not high but can't be ruled out.

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"The discussion about possible resumption of major combat operations in Iran has increased. The chances of it happening before the elections is not high but we don't rule it out. After the midterms the chances of it happening increase significantly," the second Israeli official said.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio said after the meeting that the discussions centred on "long-term" foreign policy planning.

Meanwhile, talks between the US and Iran have made no progress, with Qatari mediators still awaiting Tehran's response to a US counterproposal that included demands for nuclear concessions.

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If Iran war resumes, it could also impact elections in Israel as the Islamic Republic may respond by firing hundreds of ballistic missiles at the country.