‘You want to see trauma? Let them hit San Diego and Los Angeles’: Trump doubles down on comments suggesting Iran could strike California

President Donald Trump doubled down on his comments suggesting Iran could hit Los Angeles and San Diego during a Texas rally on Wednesday, September 7. He added that the United States would not let such a scenario play out. Trump doubles down on comments suggesting Iran could strike California (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana) (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)

“You want to see trauma? You want to see problems? And I said it the other day, let them hit a missile into San Diego or Los Angeles on the way. You want to see a horror show? Let them hit San Diego. Let them hit Los Angeles,” Trump said, speaking at a campaign rally in San Antonio.

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“You want to see some bad things happen? You want see a country in free fall? We’re not going to let that happen,” he continued.

When California leaders blasted Donald Trump California leaders ripped Trump when he suggested at a rally in Nebraska on Monday that Iran could “take out” Los Angeles and San Diego.

The state’s Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) said in a comment to The Hill that Trump was “mentally ill” and called for the 25th Amendment to be invoked.

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass (D) called the comments “dangerous and could potentially compromise our safety,” and San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria (D) said that the city was “not collateral damage.”

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The White House, however, has pushed back against the characterization of the comments.

“The media freakout over President Trump’s comments is not rooted in reality,” White House communications director Steven Cheung wrote on X.

“He was clearly stating U.S. cities would have been threatened if a nuclear Iran hadn’t been stopped. America is safer because of the President. Iran has no nuclear, no navy, no air force, and no money,” he added.