‘You want to see trauma? Let them hit San Diego and Los Angeles’: Trump doubles down on comments suggesting Iran could strike California
President Donald Trump doubled down on his comments suggesting Iran could hit Los Angeles and San Diego during a Texas rally on Wednesday.
President Donald Trump doubled down on his comments suggesting Iran could hit Los Angeles and San Diego during a Texas rally on Wednesday, September 7. He added that the United States would not let such a scenario play out.
“You want to see trauma? You want to see problems? And I said it the other day, let them hit a missile into San Diego or Los Angeles on the way. You want to see a horror show? Let them hit San Diego. Let them hit Los Angeles,” Trump said, speaking at a campaign rally in San Antonio.
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“You want to see some bad things happen? You want see a country in free fall? We’re not going to let that happen,” he continued.
When California leaders blasted Donald Trump
California leaders ripped Trump when he suggested at a rally in Nebraska on Monday that Iran could “take out” Los Angeles and San Diego.
The state’s Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) said in a comment to The Hill that Trump was “mentally ill” and called for the 25th Amendment to be invoked.
Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass (D) called the comments “dangerous and could potentially compromise our safety,” and San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria (D) said that the city was “not collateral damage.”
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The White House, however, has pushed back against the characterization of the comments.
“The media freakout over President Trump’s comments is not rooted in reality,” White House communications director Steven Cheung wrote on X.
“He was clearly stating U.S. cities would have been threatened if a nuclear Iran hadn’t been stopped. America is safer because of the President. Iran has no nuclear, no navy, no air force, and no money,” he added.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSumanti Sen
Sumanti Sen covers everything that’s happening in the US, from politics to entertainment, but her expertise lies in covering crime news. She has comprehensively chronicled the Idaho student murders, the Laken Riley and Iryna Zarutska cases, and the killing of Charlie Kirk, among other incidents. Over the years, she has interviewed several victims/families of victims of crimes seeking justice. She digs up stories that might otherwise remain unheard, and does her bit to ensure that victims and survivors’ voices are heard. Sumanti’s many years of experience also include interviews with Hamas attack survivors and mental health experts, among others. Her coverage of the October 7 Hamas attack on Israel and interviews with survivors of the tragedy, coupled with her other works including the Titan submersible coverage, earned her the Digi Journo of the Quarter award during her first year at Hindustan Times. Sumanti actively tracks missing person cases in the United States, and peruses Reddit and other social media platforms to bring to light cases that frequently elude public attention. She has extensively covered the disappearances of Nancy Guthrie, Thomas Medlin, Beau Mann, and Sudiksha Konanki, among others. When not at work, you will either find her with her novels, or with her beloved rescue pooches.Read More