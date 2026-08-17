US visa alert for minors: Embassy issues key update for parents, clarifies if kids must be present for interviews

Parents seeking a US visa for their children are not permitted to attend the consular interview without the child, even if the child is an infant. The US Embassy in India has explicitly stated that every minor visa applicant, irrespective of their age, is required to be present in person at the interview window.

Here's what embassy has said

The US Embassy in India requires all minor visa applicants to be present at consular interviews, regardless of age/ (Representational File Photo)

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The clarification was provided in a "Visa Friday" video released by the embassy on X, which addressed a prevalent misconception among parents that very young children might be exempt from the requirement. The embassy emphasized, "It is mandatory for the visa officer to see all applicants of every age during the interview process," specifically citing both newborns and 17-year-olds as examples.

The necessity for an in-person interview for minors is directly linked to the consular procedure — a consular officer must personally observe each applicant prior to the issuance of a visa. The embassy stressed the interview as one of the most critical stages in the visa application process, emphasizing its role in supporting the overarching objectives of border security, national security, and public safety.

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{{^usCountry}} "Keeping America's border secure is of utmost importance," stated the embassy, noting that the Department of State is dedicated to maintaining rigorous standards in its visa vetting procedures. Key details for parents {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "Keeping America's border secure is of utmost importance," stated the embassy, noting that the Department of State is dedicated to maintaining rigorous standards in its visa vetting procedures. Key details for parents {{/usCountry}}

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Parents scheduling a US visa appointment for a minor, be it a newborn, a young child, or a teenager nearing 18, must ensure that the child is physically present during the consular interview. A parent or guardian cannot meet this requirement on behalf of the child.

Also Read: H-1B, F-1 visa alert: USCIS to deny these forms September 15, here's what Indian applicants must know

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The communication from the embassy was clear: age cannot be considered a legitimate excuse to forgo the in-person interview. This requirement is applicable from the moment a child is born until the day prior to their 18th birthday.

US visa photo requirement for kids

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The photo submitted for a US visa application must adhere strictly to the official requirements set forth by the Department of State:

Size: The dimensions must be exactly 2x2 inches (51x51 mm).

For digital submissions, the image should be square, with dimensions ranging from 600x600 to 1200x1200 pixels, saved in JPEG format, and the file size must be under 240 KB.

The child’s head should be centered in the photo and occupy 50–69% of the height, measured from the bottom of the chin to the top of the head.

The background must be plain white or off-white, free from patterns, shadows, or any objects.

A neutral facial expression is required, with both eyes open. Infants or toddlers may be photographed displaying a natural, calm expression.

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The photo must have been taken within the last six months to accurately represent the child’s current appearance.

Hats or head coverings are not allowed, except for religious reasons (which must not obscure the face).

Glasses are prohibited unless they are medically necessary, and the eyes must be clearly visible.

The photo should be high-resolution, in color, and free from shadows, glare, or red-eye.

What are common visa interview inquiries for minors?

What is the reason for your visit to the United States?

Who will be responsible for your travel and lodging expenses?

Do you have any family members residing in the U.S.?

When do you plan to go back home?

It is essential for parents to prepare clear and consistent responses and to have supporting documentation (like return tickets or proof of income) readily available.

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