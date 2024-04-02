USCIS completes FY 2025 H-1B cap initial registration selection process

The U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) has announced the completion of the initial electronic registration selection process for the fiscal year (FY) 2025 H-1B allocations, including the advanced degree exemption. H-1B Initial Electronic Registration Selection Process Completion Guide((PTI File Photo))

The USCIS has announced that it has received a sufficient number of electronic registrations for unique beneficiaries during the initial registration period to meet the FY 2025 H-1B numerical allocations. Random selections were made from the properly submitted registrations to reach the H-1B cap. All prospective petitioners with selected beneficiaries have been notified and are now eligible to file an H-1B cap-subject petition for their beneficiaries.

This is how H-1B candidates can check and understand the status of their online accounts to determine by clicking on - Registration link

Submitted: Eligible for selection and remains so unless invalidated.

Selected: Chosen to file an H-1B cap petition.

Not Selected: Ineligible to file an H-1B cap petition based on this registration.

Denied – duplicate registration: Multiple registrations for the same beneficiary by the same registrant.

Invalidated – failed payment: Registration submitted, but payment method declined or invalid.

Deleted: Registration has been removed and is no longer eligible.

Processing submission: USCIS is processing the submission, which may take up to 72 hours.

Filing of FY 2025 H-1B Cap Petitions Begins

Beginning April 1, 2024, selected petitioners may file H-1B cap-subject petitions for FY 2025, including those eligible for the advanced degree exemption.

Key requirements for filing include:

- Petitions must be properly filed at the correct location, either online at my.uscis.gov or by mail.

- Petitioners must include a copy of the applicable selection notice with the FY 2025 H-1B cap-subject petition.

- Evidence of the beneficiary’s valid passport or travel document used at the time of registration must be submitted.

New Fees and Form Edition Effective April 1

A new fee structure for immigration applications and petitions was published by USCIS on Jan. 31, 2024, and is effective from April 1, 2024. Petitions postmarked on or after this date must include the updated fees. Additionally, a new edition of Form I-129, Petition for a Nonimmigrant Worker, will be introduced on April 1, 2024.

- The 05/31/23 edition will be accepted if postmarked before April 1, 2024.

- Only the 04/01/24 edition will be accepted if postmarked on or after April 1, 2024.

Online Filing and Organizational Accounts

On Feb. 28, 2024, USCIS introduced new online organizational accounts for collaboration on and preparation of H-1B registrations, petitions, and associated Form I-907. Online filing of Form I-129 for non-cap H-1B petitions was launched on March 25, followed by the online filing for H-1B cap petitions and associated Forms I-907 starting April 1.

While paper filing remains an option, during the initial launch of organizational accounts, users cannot link paper-filed Forms I-129 and I-907 to their online accounts.

H-1B Form I-129 Filing Location Change to Lockbox

Starting April 1, 2024, all paper-based H-1B and H-1B1 (HSC) Form I-129 petitions must be filed at USCIS lockbox locations and not directly with the USCIS service centers. Petitions received at a USCIS service center on or after April 1, 2024, will be rejected. Specific mailing addresses for H-1B cap cases can be found on the [Form I-129 Direct Filing Addresses page](#).

Discontinuation of Pre-paid Mailers

Effective March 25, 2024, prepaid mailers are no longer used by USCIS for any communication or final notices for H-1B or H-1B1 (HSC) petitions. All communications are now automated, and notifications are sent via email or text message for online filings.