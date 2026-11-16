Third US aircraft carrier arrives in Middle East amid Iran tensions: Report
The deployment comes amid heightened tensions with Iran, which claimed over the weekend that it had struck US assets in Bahrain.
The USS Theodore Roosevelt aircraft carrier arrived in the Middle East on Sunday, joining two other US carriers already operating in the region and taking the American naval presence to three carrier strike groups.
Axios reporter Barak Ravid shared the development on X, citing a US official.
“The USS Roosevelt aircraft carrier has arrived in the U.S. military central command (CENTCOM) area of responsibility earlier on Sunday, a U.S. official tells me . The U.S. military now has three air craft carrier strike groups in CENTCOM”, Ravid tweeted on X.
A US Navy carrier strike group consists of fighter aircraft, escort vessels and support ships, creating a significant military force with extensive operational capabilities.
Roosevelt joins two deployed US carriers
According to the US military newspaper Stars and Stripes, the USS Theodore Roosevelt left Singapore on November 8 and began its journey towards the Middle East via the Strait of Malacca.
The carrier strike group comprises Carrier Air Wing 11, the cruiser USS Chosin and two destroyers, USS Paul Hamilton and USS Decatur. More than 5,000 military personnel are part of the deployment.
Also read | US Embassy in Bahrain issues security alert, warns Americans of possible Houthi attacks
The other two American carriers currently operating in the region are the USS George H.W. Bush and USS George Washington, which arrived in the Middle East in April and August, respectively.
Iran-US tensions escalate over Bahrain strikes
The deployment comes amid heightened tensions with Iran, which claimed over the weekend that it had struck US assets in Bahrain. The announcement followed another claim by Tehran on Friday that it had targeted a US early-warning radar system at the same location.
However, the US military rejected the allegation of damage to the radar installation, saying it had intercepted two Iranian drones heading towards Bahrain.
The Pentagon and US Central Command (CENTCOM), responsible for overseeing American military operations in the Middle East, have yet to officially confirm the carrier’s deployment timeline.
Trump says Iran deal no longer needed
The latest developments unfold against a backdrop of growing uncertainty surrounding diplomatic relations between the US and Iran.
Also read | Trump claims US hasn't 'lost a soldier in five months' despite multiple reported deaths in Iran war
On Thursday, US President Donald Trump said he no longer considered an agreement with Tehran necessary. He also instructed Vice-President JD Vance, who had been closely involved in negotiations, to shift his attention towards domestic matters.
- ABOUT THE AUTHOROjas Jaiswal
Ojas Jaiswal is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, currently working with the US Desk, where he covers a wide spectrum of American sports and global news developments. From high-intensity NFL moments on the field to the latest off-court NBA storylines, he specializes in delivering engaging, audience-driven stories that blend factual accuracy with compelling narratives. A graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication from Bennett University, Ojas brings over two years of experience in digital journalism. Before joining Hindustan Times, he worked with EssentiallySports, a leading digital sports media platform catering to American sports audiences, where he contributed across multiple editorial and engagement-focused roles. He also interned with Times Network at the Sports Desk, producing articles and video content across diverse sports, ranging from Formula 1 to football. Known for his commitment to factual and accurate reporting, Ojas was awarded a Certificate of Excellence in Editing during his college years. Beyond sports journalism, he closely follows international affairs and global developments, while also exploring documentaries from different cultures and regions around the world. A lifelong football enthusiast, Ojas has admired Lionel Messi since childhood and continues to draw inspiration from the football icon’s journey and legacy.Read More