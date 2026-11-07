Man with three firearms arrested near White House over alleged threat to kill Trump

US Secret Service officers have arrested a Venezuelan national who allegedly threatened to kill President Donald Trump after finding three firearms and ammunition inside his vehicle near the White House in Washington, DC.

A Venezuelan man was arrested near the White House after authorities said he threatened to kill President Donald Trump and found three guns in his vehicle. (Homeland Security)

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The arrest took place on Thursday evening, November 5, after officers spotted the man, identified as Ronny Yordrix Guanipa Chrinos, acting suspiciously inside a car parked on Constitution Avenue.

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According to the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), he told officers that he had heard voices telling him to travel to Washington and kill Trump.

The officers discovered that the vehicle had been reported stolen. Chrinos also admitted that there were weapons inside, prompting officers to search the car. They recovered three firearms, including an AR-15-style rifle, a Mac 10 and a Glock 43X, along with dozens of rounds of ammunition.

The Secret Service arrested him at the scene. No injuries were reported in the incident, according to the DHS statement.

Charges against Ronny Yordrix Guanipa Chrinos

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{{^usCountry}} Chrinos faces several charges, including carrying a rifle outside a home or business, unlawful transportation of firearms, possession of unregistered firearms and ammunition, carrying a pistol without a licence, and possession of certain dangerous weapons. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Chrinos faces several charges, including carrying a rifle outside a home or business, unlawful transportation of firearms, possession of unregistered firearms and ammunition, carrying a pistol without a licence, and possession of certain dangerous weapons. {{/usCountry}}

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He has also been charged with unauthorised use of a motor vehicle, theft and receiving stolen property.

Following his arrest, US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) lodged a detainer against him with the US Marshals Service, where he is currently being held, DHS said.

Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin credited Secret Service officers with preventing a potential threat near the White House.

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“Thanks to our brave Secret Service officers, this illegal alien with three firearms in his vehicle was arrested near the White House before he could harm anyone,” Mullin said.

“On top of threatening President Trump, he is an illegal alien from Venezuela who had no business being in our country in the first place. This is just an example of the incredible work done by the men and women of the Secret Service every single day as they put their lives on the line to protect our nation’s leaders. It’s an honor to work alongside Director Sean Curran and all of the patriots at the U.S. Secret Service.”

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DHS says suspect entered US in 2024

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The DHS statement said Chrinos entered the United States through Texas in March 2024 and was arrested by US Border Patrol before being released into the country under the Biden administration.

Secret Service Director Sean Curran said officers used their training to manage the situation.

“This is the latest example of Secret Service personnel relying on extensive training and experience to deescalate a volatile situation that posed an imminent threat to our protectees and other Americans,” Curran said.

He added that the agency would continue identifying and investigating individuals who make threats against people under its protection.