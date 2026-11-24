Vice President JD Vance is being probed by a US Senate committee on whether he played a role in awarding a lucrative Venezuelan oil deal to Vitol, the commodities giant, Reuters reported. The probe comes after a report from the agency, which noted that Vance had met with Vitol trader John Addison a week before the US invaded Venezuela in January, capturing their leader, Nicolas Maduro.

US Vice President JD Vance reportedly met with Vitol trader John Addison about selling Venezuelan crude, ahead of US actions which led to Nicolas Maduro's ouster. (Bloomberg) more less

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“I write today with serious concern that you may have used your position as Vice President to help a major political donor secure lucrative business opportunities involving Venezuelan oil,” Senator Maggie Hassan, a New Hampshire Democrat, wrote to Vance, as per Reuters.

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Hassan sought a number of documents from Vance's office by December 14, including communications between Vance or his staff and Addison or the trading firm.

What to know about Vance and Addison's reported meeting

Vance and Addison reportedly met in December 2025, when the VP made a trip to Montana's Yellowstone Club. During this time, Addison was a was a gasoline trader for Vitol at that time. He retired from the company earlier this year.

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{{^usCountry}} Addison and Vance reportedly spoke about Venezuela, and the VP was interested to know how fast Venezuelan crude could be sold if the US could hypothetically take control of the country's oil supplies. Addison had reportedly told Vance that Vitol was best placed to handle the matter, though both parties have denied the meeting took place at all, as per Reuters. Addison was Vance's backer {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Addison and Vance reportedly spoke about Venezuela, and the VP was interested to know how fast Venezuelan crude could be sold if the US could hypothetically take control of the country's oil supplies. Addison had reportedly told Vance that Vitol was best placed to handle the matter, though both parties have denied the meeting took place at all, as per Reuters. Addison was Vance's backer {{/usCountry}}

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Hassan wrote, “Despite denials from your office and Mr. Addison, flight records place his private jet and your government plane at the same Montana airport on the day of the reported meeting.”

US Energy Secretary Chris Wright had reportedly called Addison, two days after Maduro was ousted, as per Reuters. Trump's administration was planning to start selling the South American OPEC nation's crude to global buyers to finance its coming political transition and Wright wanted to know from Addison if Vitol wanted the job.

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Vitol and rival trading firm Trafigura soon landed special licenses to sell Venezuela's oil. They have since made hundreds of millions of dollars marketing the crude, as per estimates by independent experts, Reuters reported.

The US handled over $12 billion of Venezuela's oil revenue in the first nine months of this year, according to a State Department report made public..

Notably, Addison had been an early backer of Vance, giving $300,000 in 2022 to the Protect Ohio Values Political Action Committee to help his successful bid for one of Ohio's US Senate seats, as per Federal Election Commission records.

Later, Addison and wife, Shannon, gave $7 million in 2024 to political action committees to help secure Trump's second term in the White House, according to the records.