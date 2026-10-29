Violet Hay: 10-year-old girl abducted from Oregon apartment found safe, suspect in custody

A 10-year-old girl was found safe after she was allegedly abducted by an unknown man in southeast Canby on October 28, according to police. Violet Hay was found alive and well, Canby Police said in a release.

Violet Hay has been found safe (Canby Police Department/Facebook)

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Hay was found at a residence in Oregon City at 2:45 pm Wednesday local time, more than 12 hours after she was reported abducted from her home in Canby, officials said, per ABC News.

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"I have great news. We found her safe and alive," Canby Police Chief Jose Gonzalez said during a news conference on Wednesday.

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He added that a SWAT team surrounded the residence and took a suspect into custody. The suspect was arrested, but their name has not been released yet. Charges for the suspect have also not been announced.

What we know about the abduction

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{{^usCountry}} Police responded to a reported abduction at an apartment complex. At about 1:47 am. They were told that a man had entered an apartment at approximately 1:39 am, assaulted a 12-year-old child and abducted Violet Hay, police said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Police responded to a reported abduction at an apartment complex. At about 1:47 am. They were told that a man had entered an apartment at approximately 1:39 am, assaulted a 12-year-old child and abducted Violet Hay, police said. {{/usCountry}}

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Hay was "taken by force," and her 12-year-old sister was "viciously assaulted," Chris Owen, Clackamas County chief deputy district attorney, said during a briefing.

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The sister was taken to a local hospital, where she is still receiving treatment, Canby Police Capt. James Murphy said.

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Murphy said that the day's developments were "very dynamic,” and that police are still investigating.

Owen, on the other hand, said that the results of the investigation will be submitted to the district attorney's office Thursday morning and "we will make a charging decision concerning any suspect or suspects."

During their investigation, police checked the area, identified witnesses and requested agency partners from Clackamas County's Major Crimes Team, Oregon State Police and the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Statesman Journal reported.

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Investigators worked hard to develop descriptions of a suspect and a vehicle. They went on to interview family members, canvas the neighborhood and collect surveillance footage.

Sen. Christine Drazan, R-Canby, who is running for Oregon governor, praised police and other officials in an X post after Hay was found.

“Violet has been found ALIVE, and a suspect is in custody,” Drazan wrote. “I am deeply grateful for the swift and dedicated response from Canby Police, the Clackamas County Major Crimes Team and the FBI.”

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Frazan added, “I couldn’t be prouder of our Canby community. Thank you to everyone who shared the information, helped spread the word, and supported the efforts to bring Violet home safely. Let’s wrap our arms around both children and their family as they begin to recover from this horrific tragedy.”

The Canby School District said that there would be an increased police presence at Carus Elementary School, where Hay is a student, "out of an abundance of caution."

"We recognize that news like this is deeply concerning and may cause fear and uncertainty for our families," the Canby School District said in a message to the school community, as reported by ABC News. "During this difficult time, the most important things we can do are remain calm, stay close and connected with our children, and immediately report any information that could help investigators."

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Police said that tips are still welcome. Anyone with any information on the case can contact 1-800-422-0776 or osp.ncc@osp.oregon.gov with reference number #26-021300.