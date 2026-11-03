Vivek Ramaswamy casts vote alongside wife Apoorva in Ohio Governor race, says ‘Our work begins tomorrow’

Republican gubernatorial candidate Vivek Ramaswamy cast his ballot in Ohio on Election Day alongside his wife, Apoorva Ramaswamy, as he makes his final push in the closely watched governor's race.

Vivek Ramaswamy's message to voters

Republican gubernatorial candidate Vivek Ramaswamy voted alongside his wife, Apoorva, and urged Ohioans to choose the candidate they believe will improve their families’ lives. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

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Speaking outside the polling station before entering the school, Ramaswamy urged voters to focus on candidates who could improve their families' lives.

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“At the start of this day, if I have one suggestion to those who are deciding how to vote today, vote for the person who can actually make your life better. Vote for the person who you believe in your heart of heart is actually going to make your family’s life better,” he said.

Deep Dive What do the final polls show in the Ohio governor race between Vivek Ramaswamy and Amy Acton? Several final polls showed Acton ahead, though the margin varied. The Hill’s polling average put her at 49.4% to Ramaswamy’s 45.5%, while an Emerson College poll showed an almost even race: 48.4% to 48.3%. Why did Amy Acton gain momentum in the Ohio governor race? A campaign advertisement featuring Acton’s estranged mother drew criticism and became a major controversy in the race’s final stretch. The backlash gave Democrats renewed confidence and shifted attention away from other campaign priorities. What are Vivek Ramaswamy and Amy Acton focusing on in the Ohio governor race? Ramaswamy has focused on tax reductions, lower electricity costs, economic growth and public safety. Acton has emphasised affordability, public services and healthcare, and raised concerns about economic development and data-centre expansion.

He added that the governor's race ultimately comes down to which candidate can offer Ohio families a better future.

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{{^usCountry}} “This election, especially for the role of governor, comes down to who’s going to allow your family to live a better life,” Ramaswamy said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “This election, especially for the role of governor, comes down to who’s going to allow your family to live a better life,” Ramaswamy said. {{/usCountry}}

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He also declared, “Our work begins tomorrow morning.”

After entering the school, Ramaswamy and his wife joined other voters waiting in line to cast their ballots.

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Where Vivek Ramaswamy stands in the polls

Ramaswamy is facing Democratic candidate Amy Acton in a competitive contest. According to The Hill's polling average updated November 3, Acton stood at 49.4%, compared with 45.5% for Ramaswamy.

However, an Emerson College poll conducted November 1–2 showed an almost even contest, with Acton at 48.4% and Ramaswamy at 48.3%.

The race is being closely watched as Ohio voters decide who will succeed term-limited Republican Governor Mike DeWine.

Ramaswamy faces Democrat Amy Acton in closely watched contest

Ramaswamy is competing against Democratic nominee Amy Acton, a former Ohio health director, to succeed Republican Governor Mike DeWine, who is barred from seeking another term due to term limits.

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The contest has attracted national attention, with both parties investing heavily in the race. Ramaswamy, a biotech entrepreneur and former Republican presidential candidate, has focused his campaign on tax reductions, lowering electricity costs, economic growth and public safety.

Acton, meanwhile, has emphasised affordability, public services and healthcare, while also raising concerns about the state's approach to economic development and data-centre expansion.

The election also carries historical significance. A victory for Acton would make her Ohio's first female governor, while Ramaswamy would become the state's first Indian-American governor.