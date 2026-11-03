Abdul El-Sayed mocks Trump as Michigan race sees last-minute political twist: ‘Call me Senator after tomorrow’

"I don't know that Donald Trump actually knows what my name is. It's either Abdul or Mohammed," El-Sayed told supporters, before adding: "The reality of it is that I don't really need him to know my name. He could just go ahead and call me Senator after tomorrow."

Speaking at a campaign rally in Royal Oak on Monday, November 2, El-Sayed mocked Trump's repeated references to his name and said the president could address him as "Senator" after voters cast their ballots.

Democratic US Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed took a sharp dig at President Donald Trump during his final campaign appearances in Michigan, expressing confidence about his chances of winning the closely watched Senate race ahead of Election Day.

What issues did Abdul El-Sayed focus on in his Michigan Senate campaign?

What issues did Abdul El-Sayed focus on in his Michigan Senate campaign?

What did Abdul El-Sayed say about Trump's attacks on his name?

What did Abdul El-Sayed say about Trump's attacks on his name?

Why did Haley Stevens endorse Mike Rogers over Abdul El-Sayed in Michigan's Senate race?

Why did Haley Stevens endorse Mike Rogers over Abdul El-Sayed in Michigan's Senate race?

The remarks came just hours before Americans headed to the polls for the November 3 midterm elections, with Michigan emerging as an important battleground in the fight for control of the US Senate.

El-Sayed turns Trump's attacks into campaign message El-Sayed's comments followed weeks of criticism from Trump, who repeatedly mocked the Democratic candidate's name and made controversial remarks about his Muslim faith and Egyptian-American background.

Trump had previously referred to El-Sayed as a "jihadist lunatic" and questioned his suitability for the Senate. El-Sayed has pushed back against such remarks, accusing his political opponents of focusing on his identity rather than the economic challenges facing American families.

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At his final campaign rally in Detroit, El-Sayed sought to redirect attention towards issues such as rising living costs, healthcare and the economy.

"You might think that in a moment when gas is too expensive and people can't afford their groceries, that if you wanted to win an election, you might want to talk about gas and groceries," he told supporters.

"They don't wanna talk about gas and groceries. They wanna talk about me and my name and my faith," he added.

Healthcare and cost of living at the centre of his campaign During his campaign, El-Sayed has highlighted affordability, healthcare access and economic inequality as key priorities.

His campaign has repeatedly promoted the message: "Money out of politics, money in your pocket, Medicare for all."

He has also pledged to defend reproductive rights, public education, workers' rights and voting rights.

During his closing remarks, El-Sayed declared: "When they come for our union rights, we won't back down. When they come for our healthcare, we won't back down. When they come for our public schools, we won't back down."

He also expressed confidence about his political future, telling supporters: "My name is Abdul El-Sayed and I look forward to serving you as your next United States Senator."

Michigan Senate race faces last-minute political twist El-Sayed is competing against Republican candidate Mike Rogers in a closely watched contest that could influence which party controls the Senate.

The campaign faced an unexpected development shortly before Election Day when Democratic Representative Haley Stevens, whom El-Sayed defeated in the party's Senate primary, announced her support for Rogers.

Stevens' endorsement exposed divisions within Michigan's Democratic Party, particularly over disagreements surrounding Israel and El-Sayed's campaign positions.

Rogers also held a closing campaign rally in Michigan on Monday, presenting the election as a broader contest over the country's political direction.