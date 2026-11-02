Woman believed to be Abdul El-Sayed supporter arrested after physical confrontation with content creator Benichou at Michigan event
A woman identified online as a supporter of Abdul El-Sayed was arrested after an alleged physical confrontation with Jewish content creator Benichou.
A woman was arrested after an alleged physical confrontation with Jewish content creator Benichou at a free speech event in Michigan, according to social media posts from people who said they witnessed the incident.
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The confrontation occurred on November 1, two days before Michigan voters are set to decide a closely watched Senate race between Democratic nominee Abdul El-Sayed and Republican candidate Mike Rogers.
Online posts identified the woman as Temulun Togochog and described her as a supporter of El-Sayed. However, authorities have not publicly confirmed her identity or political affiliation.
According to videos shared on social media, a confrontation began near Benichou’s event table. According to a video shared by Eric Daugherty, Benichou said, “If she were walking around in Iran like this, what would happen to her?”
The woman is then seen moving toward her and knocking her to the ground. Benichou later said she suffered a lower back injury but was doing well.
Benichou, who posts political and cultural commentary online, said she intended to press charges after the alleged attack. She also shared an image identifying the person she said confronted her.
Police officers at the scene arrested the woman after the alleged incident. Videos shared online showed officers placing her into a police vehicle while she appeared to resist.
Videos show the woman making threatening remarks during the arrest. In a clip circulating online, the woman is seen saying, “I should have killed her.”
The woman is also heard saying, “IVE BEEN TO A MENTAL HOSPITAL AND ILL GO BACK IF I GET TO KILL HER.”
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The incident unfolded amid Haley Stevens' announcement to endorse Mike Rogers
The incident happened shortly after Democratic Rep. Haley Stevens announced she was switching her endorsement from El-Sayed to Republican Mike Rogers. Stevens’ decision created national attention and intensified debates over divisions within Michigan’s Democratic coalition.
El-Sayed’s campaign has faced criticism from some Jewish voters and Democratic leaders over his views on Israel, Gaza and US foreign aid policy. Stevens previously raised concerns about El-Sayed’s position on the same.
The alleged campus confrontation added further controversy to an already tense political environment. Conservative commentators highlighted the incident online, claiming it showed rising hostility toward Jewish voices and calling the supporters a cult.
“El Sayed shock troops getting violent now. When they tell you who they are, believe them. Pay attention, Michigan,” Donald Trump Jr. wrote in an X post addressing the video.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShirin Gupta
Shirin Gupta is a content producer with the Hindustan Times. She covers everything between politics, entertainment and sports at the US desk. Shirin got interested in political journalism during her time as a web editor at her college newspaper NCC News in Syracuse when she first started seeing the effects of national politics in life of her fellow colleagues. Shirin has worked on a wide range of fast-moving and developing stories locally when she was at NCC editing accessible reports for the audience. Her current role requires her to track real-time updates, verify information and present balanced coverage across diverse beats. Covering US politics from an international newsroom perspective has further deepened her understanding of how domestic decisions can have far-reaching global consequences. With a keen interest in international affairs, Shirin continues to build her expertise in geopolitics, policy shifts, and cross-border developments. She aims to learn and evolve her reporting in matters of geopolitics and international issues. Outside the newsroom Shirin writes about books and music for her personal blog. She is an avid consumer of pop culture and reveres literature.Read More