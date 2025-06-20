Want Trump’s Gold Card? Here's how to join the waitlist

President Donald Trump’s Gold Card program took a step towards possibly materializing into reality for interested parties quite soon. Ever since he stepped back into the White House, the Trump administration has been flouting the ideas of a $5 million investment-based system that would provide fast-track US residency to the wealthiest pockets around the world. Although there had been no official clarification on how to apply for such a program up until now, a Truth Social post by the President on June 12 declared that the “THE WAITING LIST IS NOW OPEN”. President Donald Trump holds up the $5 million gold card (AP)

How to register?

The official website for registration (trumpcard.gov) now has an established mechanism to gather information from those interested in buying into the program. People can go on to the website and provide their name, region, interest (individual/ business), beneficiary (self/ family/ spouse/ other), and email ID.

Although the card hasn’t officially been released yet, the wait list is a method for the administration to create a database of interested parties. “The Trump Card is coming. Enter your information below to be notified the moment access opens,” is all the website reads as of the moment.

What is the Trump Card?

The Trump Card or Gold Card is a proposal presented by the current administration to help boost the US economy by attracting million-dollar investments from wealthy foreign nationals and providing a fast track route to possible citizenship. If implemented, the program will replace the current EB-5 mechanism, which allows individuals to obtain green cards by investing $1,050,000 (or $800,000 in specified low-employment areas) in the economy, along with job creation.

Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick has claimed widespread interest in purchasing the card from his interactions with Middle Eastern tycoons and expects the program to close the country’s multi-trillion-dollar debt. Many experts have, however, pointed to the legal feasibility of introducing such a massive change to immigration policy via executive order and discovered gaps that challenge predictions of the program’s success.

No legislation has been passed in Congress in regard to the program as of yet.

By Stuti Gupta