Washington coastal flood advisory map: Seattle, Tacoma, Everett and Bellingham among areas at risk

NWS Seattle has issued a coastal flood advisory for Puget Sound coastal areas in Washington on Wednesday (December 24) due to a tidal overflow. Representational image.(Unsplash)

The advisory is in effect from 6 a.m. to 12 p.m. PST on Wednesday, with forecasters warning that seawater could inundate 1.75 to 2.25 feet above ground level in low-lying coastal and shoreline areas. It could result in 'minor flooding,' NWS said.

The NWS said the flooding will be driven by tidal overflow around the morning high tide. It could lead to water covering parking lots, parks, and roads, particularly near shorelines, NWS said, adding that road closures are also possible.

Washington Coastal Flood Warning Map

Communities at risk include Seattle, Tacoma, Everett, Bellingham, and surrounding areas across San Juan County, Island County, and the lowlands of Whatcom, Skagit, Snohomish, Pierce, and southern King counties.

Impacted locations may also include downtown Everett and Marysville, the Shoreline and Lynnwood areas, and parts of south Everett, the NWS warning said.

Here's a map of the areas at risk provided by NWS:

The areas highlighted in green are under a coastal flood warning. (NWS)

NWS urged residents to take precautions, including allowing extra travel time, avoiding driving through flooded roadways, and not attempting to bypass barricades.