The US Army shared a video of preparatory measures before the planned detonation of lead azide in Iowa on Wednesday morning. The video comes even as many locals have expressed worries about contamination stemming from the explosion.
“U.S. Army personnel are on site in Middletown, Iowa, and have worked around the clock to mitigate the impacts of the planned controlled detonation later this morning,” the US Army said, seeking to allay worries. They shared the video to display the steps being taken to protect the local community.
Steps taken by US Army to mitigate impacts of blast
Suggested For You
The army also mentioned that among the measures put in place, were “a water wall filled with more than 100,000 gallons of water, earth berms, sand-filled blocks, expert dispersion modelling, and temperature-regulating tarps.”{{/usCountry}}
The army also mentioned that among the measures put in place, were “a water wall filled with more than 100,000 gallons of water, earth berms, sand-filled blocks, expert dispersion modelling, and temperature-regulating tarps.”{{/usCountry}}
Deep Dive
What measures is the US Army using to limit the effects of the Iowa lead azide detonation?
Why is the Army planning to detonate the degraded lead azide?
What should Iowa residents do to reduce exposure to lead dust from the detonation?
This water wall is expected to act as a blast mitigation barrier, absorbing heat and the shockwaves from the planned detonation. Earth berms are thick, raised mounds or walls built from compacted soil, sand, or gravel. They can act as physical blast and containment shields in case of this detonation.
The army noted earlier that there are “sand-filled HESCO barriers standing about two stories high with soil backfill to absorb explosive force and trap debris.”
Why the US Army must detonate the lead azide
The US Army plans to detonate the nation's full stockpile of lead azide. They already warned that the dangerously degrading bomb-making chemicals might otherwise explode at any time.
The controlled detonation of about 5 tons of degraded lead azide is planned for 9am local time at the Iowa Army Ammunition Plant in Middletown. Officials who are overseeing the detonation plan have said that the wind on Wednesday is expected to carry the plume southwest toward Missouri and away from nearby Burlington, a city of just under 25,000 people along the Mississippi River, as per the Associated Press.
Also Read | CDC issues health advisory for Iowa residents ahead of US Army's planned 5-ton chemical explosion
However, the army is working on containing the plume, and the measures listed above will help in just that.
Concerns over Iowa detonation
Residents have expressed concerns, some over the timing, given that the blast is taking place a day before Thanksgiving, and others over the impact it might have on water, farms, animals, and their homes.
“I don't think lead danger goes away any time soon. It seems someone might have thought about all of this a little sooner before it came to this,” a west Burlington resident told AP. Schools near Middletown were also shut ahead of the blast and some residents sealed their doors and windows as a precaution.
Explore More
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Shuvrajit has over seven years of experience covering US, India, and world news. An English Literature postgraduate from Jadavpur University, Shuvrajit started off covering entertainment, gaming and all things pop culture. There were brief periods away from the media industry, with short stints in content marketing, ed-tech and academic editing. However, the newsroom beckoned and over the last few jobs, Shuvrajit has exceedingly focused on team functioning as well, including tracking news and assigning tasks, working on everyday breaking news, framing detailed coverage plans, and creating immersive and data-driven stories. In his time as a digital journalist, he has covered a Lok Sabha election, multiple state elections, Union Budgets and award ceremonies. He has also helped in planning content for company event panels in the past. For work, Shuvrajit enjoys dabbling with data visualization, editing tools, and AI chatbots and attempts to incorporate AI workflows in everyday tasks. He is deeply interested in geopolitics, sports, films and music. Prompting is a new fascination for Shuvrajit now. Apart from that, he can be found doom-scrolling, sharing memes, or cheering on his favorite football team.