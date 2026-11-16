'We will find you': Iran threatens two US Navy officers as their warship returns home

The Iranian embassy posted a warning on X on November 13, identifying the ship's commanding officer, Cmdr. Leigh R. Tate, and executive officer, Lt. Cmdr. Jeffrey E. York, alongside the message: "We will find you."

Iran 's embassy in South Africa has threatened two US Navy officers on social media as the guided-missile destroyer USS Spruance returned to California after a record 357-day deployment that included combat operations against Iranian forces, raising concerns in Washington over potential retaliation against American military personnel.

The post appeared as the USS Spruance returned to Naval Base San Diego, ending what the US Navy described as its longest destroyer deployment since World War II.

Iran embassy singles out Navy officers The latest threat prompted concerns from Behnam Ben Taleblu, a senior fellow at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies, who warned that Tehran's public targeting of American military personnel should be taken seriously.

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"This should be setting off alarm bells in Washington, in the White House, the Pentagon, and even within CENTCOM," Taleblu told Fox News.

He added that any potential plot targeting the officers must be detected and disrupted.

The warning came amid heightened tensions between Washington and Tehran. On November 12, President Donald Trump warned Iran against assassinating senior American officials.

"They will not exist very long, any longer," Trump said during an interview with radio host Hugh Hewitt when asked about the possibility of Iran killing a senior US official.

US officials face heightened security concerns The threats against the Navy officers came amid reports that several senior Trump administration officials had moved into military or other protected housing because of security concerns.

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Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent confirmed during a CNBC interview that he had relocated from his Washington-area residence to a military base following Secret Service instructions.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and senior White House official Stephen Miller have also reportedly moved into protected accommodation.

In a separate post on X, the Iranian embassy in South Africa mocked senior administration officials over their security arrangements.