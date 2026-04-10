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West Asia crisis: EAM Jaishankar calls for swift return to peace

West Asia crisis: EAM Jaishankar calls for swift return to peace

Published on: Apr 10, 2026 09:37 pm IST
PTI |
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Port Louis, India on Friday underscored the necessity of a swift return to peace in West Asia as External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar described the crisis as "deeply" concerning and underscored New Delhi's unwavering stance against the targeting of civilians, infrastructure, and global trade routes.

West Asia crisis: EAM Jaishankar calls for swift return to peace

In an address at the Indian Ocean Conference, Jaishankar also flagged concerns over the economic impact of the conflict, especially on energy, fertilisers and food security.

The external affairs minister's remarks came against the backdrop of uncertainty over the two-week ceasefire reached between Iran and the US following Israeli strikes on Lebanon.

Tehran has been maintaining that Lebanon has been covered under the deal, while the US and Israel disputed the Iranian assertion.

"All of us are deeply concerned about the conflict and would like to see an early return to normalcy. We firmly opposed the targeting of civilians, of infrastructure and of commercial shipping," he said.

"It is essential that the navigation remains safe and unimpeded. The relevant point here is that each one of us has felt the economic impact of this conflict very deeply," he said in the presence of foreign ministers from several Indian Ocean countries.

India on Thursday had welcomed the two-week ceasefire between the US and Iran and called for unimpeded freedom of navigation and flow of commerce through the Strait of Hormuz while hoping that lasting peace will return to West Asia.

Iran and the US are set to hold talks in Islamabad either Saturday or Sunday to find ways to resolve the West Asia conflict.

US Vice President JD Vance is heading to Pakistan to lead the US delegation at the talks.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
strait of hormuz india west asia ceasefire
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
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