The US Federal Reserve has raised interest rates by 0.25 percentage point, taking its benchmark federal funds rate to 3.75%-4%. The move is aimed at slowing inflation by making borrowing more expensive and reducing spending.

US Fed rate hike raises borrowing costs as cell phone and utility bills also increase. (Pexel)

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The rate hike is bad news for many borrowers but can help savers. People with new loans or variable-rate debt could pay more interest, while people putting money into savings accounts or CDs could get higher returns.

Inflation remains above Fed target

The Fed's move came as inflation remains above its 2% target. Consumer prices rose 3.4% in August from a year earlier, while the monthly increase rose to 0.4% from July, according to the Labor Department.

Deep Dive How does the Fed's latest interest rate hike impact borrowing costs for consumers? The Fed's recent 0.25 percentage point hike makes borrowing more expensive for consumers, affecting mortgages, credit cards, and auto loans, potentially leading to higher costs when financing these debts. What factors are contributing to the rise in utility bills across the US? Utility bills are rising due to extreme summer heat, modernization of the power grid, returning manufacturing, and the construction of data centers, resulting in increased energy demand and costs. Why are wireless phone bills increasing for Americans? Wireless bills are rising because companies like T-Mobile and AT&T are increasing prices on existing plans due to network costs, a strategy to enhance profitability, and growing taxes and fees that comprise a significant portion of the bills.

Fed Chair Kevin Warsh has said the central bank has “no tolerance for persistently elevated inflation.” He said stable prices are particularly important for lower-income Americans because they are hit hardest by rising prices, as cited by Yahoo Finance.

Cell phone bills are rising

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{{^usCountry}} Millions of Americans are already paying more for wireless service. T-Mobile said in late July that it was retiring more than 1,000 older plans and moving customers to newer plans costing as much as $6 more per line each month. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Millions of Americans are already paying more for wireless service. T-Mobile said in late July that it was retiring more than 1,000 older plans and moving customers to newer plans costing as much as $6 more per line each month. {{/usCountry}}

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AT&T also raised prices on some older plans. Starting August 5, the company increased some plan prices by $10-$20 and raised a monthly per-line fee by another $1.

Also read: US Fed Rate Hike: What higher rates mean for S&P 500, Nasdaq and tech stocks

Wireless bills jump 5.9%

These changes helped push wireless bills sharply higher. Consumer Price Index data showed that Americans' wireless bills jumped 5.9% from July to August, the biggest one-month increase since the Bureau of Labor Statistics began tracking the category nearly 20 years ago.

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The jump in phone bills also added to August's inflation numbers. Wall Street analysts estimated that the wireless-price increase contributed about 10 basis points to the 0.3% monthly rise in core consumer prices.

Why phone plans cost more

Wireless companies say they are dealing with major network costs. Carriers spent more than $30 billion last year on new sites and expanding network capacity, according to CTIA, a wireless industry trade group.

But higher phone bills are also part of the carriers' pricing strategy, according to Lauren Hannula, managing editor of WhistleOut. She said Verizon, AT&T and T-Mobile have repeatedly said they want to increase the amount of money they make from each customer, as noted by Yahoo Finance.

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Hannula said the latest price increases appear more connected to pricing strategy than simply recovering network infrastructure costs. Taxes and government fees are another reason wireless bills are rising. Taxes, fees and government surcharges made up a record 27.6% of the average wireless bill last year, according to the Tax Foundation.

Adam Hoffer, director of excise tax policy at the Tax Foundation, said many customers do not closely look at the taxes and fees included in their phone bills.

Utility bills rise 5.3%

Utility bills are increasing faster than overall inflation in some parts of the US. A Bank of America report found that the average utility bill rose 5.3% year over year in August. That was higher than the 4% annual increase in electricity and piped-gas prices. The rise came after the US experienced its hottest summer on record.

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Several factors are pushing utility costs higher. These include extreme summer heat, efforts to modernize the US power grid, manufacturing returning to the US and the rapid construction of data centers.

Energy bills made up about 3% of total household spending in 2024. This means higher utility costs can put additional pressure on household budgets. Utility-price increases differ widely across the country. In the Northeast, investment in the power grid and additional capacity has pushed prices higher.

Also read: Fed meeting updates: Warsh raises rates to 3.75%-4%, signals more hikes, market reaction, what it means for your money

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Florida has seen the opposite trend in some areas. Regulatory changes and the removal of hurricane recovery surcharges have helped lower prices. Detroit, Baltimore and Washington, D.C., recorded some of the biggest increases. Utility bills in those cities rose about 10% year over year from June to August.

Data centers add to energy demand

Some cities saw utility bills decline instead. San Jose, Orlando and Tampa recorded lower bills during the same period. More electricity demand could keep pressure on utility bills. The US Energy Information Administration expects commercial and industrial electricity consumption to rise 4%, which will require more investment in power generation and grid capacity.

Bank of America said some of those infrastructure costs could eventually be passed on to consumers through higher energy bills.

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Data-center construction has become part of the debate over higher electricity costs. A Gallup poll earlier this year found that seven in 10 Americans opposed data-center construction in their local area.

But data centers may not always be the direct reason for higher household electricity bills. Daniel McGahn, CEO of American Superconductor, told Yahoo Finance that much of the cost of bringing new power capacity online can be included in the data-center, chip or manufacturing project itself rather than automatically being passed to households.

There could be some short-term relief for utility customers. Bank of America said the El Niño weather pattern could bring warmer temperatures and lower energy demand, potentially reducing some energy bills.