What happened in Milledgeville? Buffalo Wild Wings plane crash, shooting claims surface

Several locals from Milledgeville, Georgia, on Saturday claimed that there was a plane crash near a Buffalo Wild Wings outlet. Some said, even shots were fired. However, police have not issued a statement yet. Neither of the two claims is backed by evidence. Buffalo Wild Wings outlet in Milledgeville, Georgia(X)

“I can’t believe it was a plane crash in Milledgeville,” one person wrote on Facebook.

“A plane crash and a shooting at Buffalo Wild Wings .. damn Milledgeville,” another social media user added.

The Hindustan Times cannot verify the authenticity of these claims. Neither Buffalo Wild Wings nor the police department has issued a formal statement.

According to local publisher Union-Recorder, authorities are investigating a deadly shooting that occurred just before 6 PM Saturday at the Buffalo Wild Wings in the Milledgeville Mall shopping center.

The report states that law enforcement remains on the scene, where at least one person was confirmed dead. The complex, situated along the 2400 block of North Columbia Street, houses multiple restaurants and businesses, and many patrons were still present when the incident unfolded.

Police is yet to issue a statement.

Milledgeville, Georgia, is a historic city that once served as the state’s capital from 1804 to 1868. Known for its well-preserved antebellum architecture and Southern charm, the city is home to Georgia College & State University and Central State Hospital, once the world’s largest mental health facility.