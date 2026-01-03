What is Celina Powell-Offset controversy? Graphic video leads to Cardi B New Year's speculation

Celina Powell, a socialite better known as Cat Stacks, has shared a graphic video on Instagram with Cardi B's husband, Offset. Celina Powell shared a provocative video with Offset on Instagram, sparking speculation about a New Year's Eve encounter.(Mark Von Holden / Invision / Associated Press)

Powell is allegedly seen in the video naked beneath hotel blankets while the room is illuminated by slumber TV glow. She gives him the finger and then retreats as the camera pans to his face. "Made a tape last night & all u heard was him in the video, lol," is the caption, which is followed by "Offset you sleepy boy" with worn-out emojis.

Fans are speculating a New Year's Eve rendezvous. HT.com cannot verify the authenticity of these claims. Neither Offset nor Cardi B have reacted yet.