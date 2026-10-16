Trump launches 'Super Intelligence Force': Who is on the team and what is its 120-day deadline?

US President Donald Trump has announced a new ‘Super Intelligence Force’ to coordinate the government’s artificial intelligence (AI) strategy, appointing National Intelligence Director Jay Clayton to lead the initiative as Washington seeks to maintain its global technological edge.

Trump’s ‘Super Intelligence Force’: Who is leading it and what will it do? (Bloomberg)

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The announcement follows Trump’s meeting with leading AI executives in late September and comes amid growing debate over how to address the risks of advanced AI without slowing innovation. Trump has described AI as a transformation potentially bigger than the Industrial Revolution and the internet.

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{{^usCountry}} The initiative follows an executive order issued on September 29 that adopted the term “super intelligence” for artificial intelligence. What will the Super Intelligence Force do? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The initiative follows an executive order issued on September 29 that adopted the term “super intelligence” for artificial intelligence. What will the Super Intelligence Force do? {{/usCountry}}

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The White House has not released detailed information about the task force.

The group will examine AI-related risks across financial services, energy infrastructure, transportation, agriculture and emergency services, as per reports. Biosecurity threats and potential risks to the water supply are also among its areas of focus.

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The task force will coordinate with federal agencies, including the Pentagon, Justice Department, Department of Homeland Security and Federal Trade Commission, to develop recommendations for improving the government’s response to emerging threats.

According to media reports, charter also proposes examining whether AI laboratories should be legally required to notify the government about security breaches, hacking incidents and attempts to bypass safeguards in their systems.

The task force has 120 days to submit a report to Trump covering AI risks, cybersecurity, civil liberties, standards for advanced models and the potential consequences of excessive regulation.

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Who will lead the task force?

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Clayton, whom Trump named his AI czar in early October, will chair the group. The reported charter names three vice chairs: FTC Chairman Andrew Ferguson, Undersecretary of Defense for Research and Engineering Emil Michael, and Office of Personnel Management Director Scott Kupor.

Vice President JD Vance and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth are also among its members. Former AI czar David Sacks and former secretary of state Condoleezza Rice are listed as external participants.

The task force will submit its findings to Trump and White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles.

Clayton has said he expects AI governance mechanisms to develop through dialogue, pointing to risk-management models used by the Securities and Exchange Commission and the Federal Reserve.

Democrats question initiative

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The announcement has drawn criticism from Democrats who argue that a task force cannot replace enforceable safeguards.

Representative Lori Trahan told CNN that the initiative lacked a durable strategy backed by congressional authorization. Representative Josh Gottheimer also questioned whether it would produce concrete protections or serve as a public-relations exercise.

Trump has said regulation should not stifle AI development. The task force’s findings are expected to indicate how his administration intends to balance innovation with cybersecurity, public safety and civil liberties.