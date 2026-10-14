AI surge is reshaping cybersecurity boundaries

As Artificial Intelligence (AI) becomes more deeply integrated into company operations, the traditional boundaries of cybersecurity are shifting. The surge in AI adoption has outpaced internal governance, leaving a critical vulnerability where innovation meets security oversight. AI (Unsplash)

With enterprises rushing to put autonomous agents and AI-powered assistants into effect, traditional security protocols are proving inadequate to handle those new digital entities. This evolution turns identity protection from a background administrative challenge into a critical cornerstone of a stable AI approach.

Mission number one lies in the explosion of non-human identities (NHIs)—computerised structures that have high-level access rights and high speed yet often lack rigorous surveillance. As a result, identity control is no longer just about rigorously verifying human users; it's now far more about governing the actions, behaviours, and trust levels of self-sufficient machine actors in the organization.

The rise of autonomous AI agents has effectively dissolved traditional security perimeters. By granting these non-human entities deep access to sensitive systems—often with privileges that surpass those of their human counterparts—enterprises are inadvertently opening a back door to their most critical data.

Most organisations are already on shaky ground, fighting a losing battle against entitlement sprawl and outdated manual reviews for their human staff. Attempting to bolt these flawed, legacy frameworks onto the high-speed world of AI doesn't just create friction; it creates a massive security vacuum.

This isn't a what-if scenario. Security teams are currently flying blind, unable to track the sheer volume of active agents or the logic behind their autonomous decisions. Attackers are moving quickly to exploit this lack of oversight, weaponisng prompt injection and model manipulation to transform trusted AI tools into sophisticated, high-speed insider threats.

Next-gen frameworks like Model Context Protocols (MCPs) are revolutionising workflow performance by allowing AI agents to bypass human checkpoints and interact directly with enterprise applications.

These direct pipelines increase productivity, yet they simultaneously create high-speed, high-value paths for hackers. If MCP credentials are breached, attackers can perform mass exploits undetected. Most businesses lack the visibility to track which agents hold these powerful keys or what they are doing with them.

AI is forcing businesses to finally confront long-deferred data governance issues. Many organisations have delayed the hard work of organising and cleaning up their files, but AI has made that delay untenable. Unlike people, AI doesn't distinguish between what it can access and what it should access. It can surface hidden data instantly, so a single forgotten file or misconfigured setting can quickly become a security risk.

The problem compounds because AI agents inherit the permissions of the people who created them. If a person has too much access, that mistake is multiplied the moment an autonomous AI system takes over.

The rapid expansion of AI is exposing the flaws in disconnected security systems. Many organisations still use a collection of isolated tools that cannot share information, making it impossible to stop threats in real time.

While these gaps were manageable when attacks moved at a human pace, they are now a major liability. Today's attackers can use automation to breach systems and escalate access in seconds, leaving traditional defences behind. Because insights from one tool rarely reach the others, critical warnings are often delayed or lost entirely. In a world increasingly run by autonomous workflows, this lack of integration creates a dangerous vulnerability that businesses can no longer afford to ignore.

In a time when AI is changing constantly, identity has become both a major weakness and its own best defence. It is the most important part of verifying every entity and action in a network. It has evolved from a simple entry gate to the most important strategic framework for secure AI integration. Paradoxically, AI itself provides the sophisticated analytical power needed to solve deep-seated identity issues—such as spotting dormant accounts or mapping complex access paths—that were previously impossible to manage manually.

This shift allows organisations to transition from reactive, compliance-focused habits to a proactive, architecture-led security model. As the initial phase of rapid experimentation matures into a more calculated assessment of risk, the rise of autonomous agents and governance gaps has created unique challenges that legacy systems simply cannot handle. Ultimately, modern enterprises must move away from human-centric processes and rethink their entire cybersecurity foundation, positioning identity as the indispensable core of their strategic defence.

(The views expressed are personal)

This article is authored by Nitin Varma, SVP & MD, India & SAARC, Saviynt.