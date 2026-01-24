When and how much snow is expected in NYC? Latest winter storm forecast amid State of Emergency

New York City (NYC) is forecast to see significant snowfall this weekend, with snowfall expected to begin late Saturday night and continue through Sunday into Monday, the National Weather Service (NWS) reported. NYC Weather update: NYC braces for heavy snow and frigid conditions as winter storm approaches this weekend. REUTERS/Adam Gray (REUTERS)

Large parts of the Tri-state area, including New York, New Jersey and Connecticut, are under a winter storm watch as weather reports warn of potentially hazardous travel conditions.

How much snow is expected? Accuweather reported that the forecast is for a total of 4–8 inches of snow accumulation on Sunday.

However, this is dependent on how a coastal storm develops, how strong it is, and whether sleet and freezing rain mix in. A foot of snow might be produced by a stronger storm with little to no sleet mixing. The Hudson Valley and northwest New Jersey are in proximity of receiving a foot or more of snow.

For the majority of the storm, streets and highways will likely be snow-packed and slick due to the rapid accumulation of snow. For a few days after the storm, there will be minimal to no natural melting due to the frigid air.

Preparations from DSNY The New York City Department of Sanitation (DSNY) has issued a Snow Alert and has detailed that preparations for this storm will continue throughout the weekend.

Starting Friday morning, DSNY has begun spraying brine on roadways, highways, and bike lanes. Sanitation workers are also working to convert all DSNY collection trucks into snow plows by attaching plows and chains to them.

When two inches of snow accumulate, which is predicted to happen by 9 a.m. on Sunday, plowing of snow will begin. Locals will be able to monitor the DSNY snow removal vehicles' progress at nyc.gov/PlowNYC.