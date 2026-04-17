Where is Savannah Guthrie? TODAY show posts update as Nancy Guthrie case takes new turn

Savannah Guthrie disappeared mid-episode of the TODAY show sparking speculations that she might have received information on her mother, Nancy Guthrie. The 84-year-old was reported missing on February 1 and authorities believe she was taken from her home the night before.

Savannah Guthrie's mother, Nancy, was reported missing on February 1 and is yet to be found. (X/@901Lulu)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Now, a new report has stated that the FBI is analyzing DNA evidence from Guthrie's house, raising more questions about Savannah's whereabouts amid the development in the kidnapping case.

Amid this, TODAY show has posted an update. Here's all you need to know.

Nancy Guthrie case development

The FBI is in possession of and is analyzing potentially critical DNA evidence in the Guthrie case, as per ABC News. This comes after there were reports suggesting a tiff between the agencies about where the DNA evidence would go first.

While the FBI wanted it to go to their lab, the Pima County Sheriff's Department – who are lead on the case – insisted that it go to a private lab in Florida. Now that lab has sent over the evidence to the FBI, who are using new technology to conduct advanced analysis, hoping to get closer to the perpetrator, as per the report.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} Pima County Sheriff's Department issued a statement amid the report of FBI analyzing the evidence and said “PCSD has worked with the FBI since the beginning of the Guthrie investigation. This is not new information. The private lab we utilize in Florida continues to share information with the FBI lab & other partner labs across the country. DNA analysis remains ongoing.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Pima County Sheriff's Department issued a statement amid the report of FBI analyzing the evidence and said “PCSD has worked with the FBI since the beginning of the Guthrie investigation. This is not new information. The private lab we utilize in Florida continues to share information with the FBI lab & other partner labs across the country. DNA analysis remains ongoing.” {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Many wondered if it was news of the DNA evidence being analyzed that had led to Savannah disappearing mid-episode. Notably, a report from The Daily Mail had claimed that there was a system in place for Savannah to know if there was any update on her mother's case while she was on air. She would reportedly be told she was needed off set. Where is Savannah Guthrie? TODAY show posts update {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Many wondered if it was news of the DNA evidence being analyzed that had led to Savannah disappearing mid-episode. Notably, a report from The Daily Mail had claimed that there was a system in place for Savannah to know if there was any update on her mother's case while she was on air. She would reportedly be told she was needed off set. Where is Savannah Guthrie? TODAY show posts update {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Savannah is back in New York, after having spent time down in Tucson, Arizona as authorities searched for her mother. She was with siblings Annie and Camron. Savannah opted out of NBC's coverage for the 2026 Milan Olympics as well, since her mother went missing.

As per the latest indications, Savannah remains in New York. She's returned to the TODAY show as well and one of her most recent Instagram posts is about the love she received from many upon her return. “So much love on the TODAY plaza this morning,” the TODAY show had posted on Savannah's return.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The TODAY show has also posted a more recent update but it is not related to Savannah or her mid-episode disappearance. The post is about Sepideh Moafi's reaction to watching The Pitt Season 2 finale clip where here character makes a revelation.

"'It made me very emotional watching that back.' Sepideh Moafi rewatches on TODAY a clip from "The Pitt" season 2 finale where her character, Dr. Baran Al-Hashim, reveals what's been going on throughout the Fourth of July shift," the TODAY show wrote on Instagram. Notably, Savannah had disappeared during the episode where the TODAY show had actor Anne Hathaway over as a guest.

A post about that episode was put up as well. “We love when Anne Hathaway stops by Studio 1A! Hathaway joined TODAY to talk about her new psychological thriller movie called “Mother Mary” and shared details about singing and dancing in the pop star role. She also revealed what to expect from “The Devil Wears Prada 2” and got a surprise from Al Roker wearing a cerulean sweater in honor of the first movie,” they wrote, but the photo of Hathaway was not with Guthrie.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

However, all seems to be well between Savannah and the TODAY show since they put up a post featuring her well after the Anne Hathaway post was put on Instagram. “The Powerball lottery is expanding internationally this summer to include players in England, Scotland, and other parts of the United Kingdom. Nothing changes here in the U.S. Tickets will still be $2, and the odds of winning will be the same,” they wrote, adding, “But with more international players buying tickets, jackpots are expected to get even bigger.”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Many commented on the post about Savannah, with one person saying “You can still see the grief on Savannah’s face. It’s truly sad what they did to her Mother. Unbelievable!”.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shuvrajit Das Biswas ...Read More Shuvrajit has over seven years of experience covering US, India, and world news. An English Literature postgraduate from Jadavpur University, Shuvrajit started off covering entertainment, gaming and all things pop culture. There were brief periods away from the media industry, with short stints in content marketing, ed-tech and academic editing. However, the newsroom beckoned and over the last few jobs, Shuvrajit has exceedingly focused on team functioning as well, including tracking news and assigning tasks, working on everyday breaking news, framing detailed coverage plans, and creating immersive and data-driven stories. In his time as a digital journalist, he has covered a Lok Sabha election, multiple state elections, Union Budgets and award ceremonies. He has also helped in planning content for company event panels in the past. For work, Shuvrajit enjoys dabbling with data visualization, editing tools, and AI chatbots and attempts to incorporate AI workflows in everyday tasks. He is deeply interested in geopolitics, sports, films and music. Prompting is a new fascination for Shuvrajit now. Apart from that, he can be found doom-scrolling, sharing memes, or cheering on his favorite football team. Read Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON