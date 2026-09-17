White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles says she is cancer-free, thanks President Trump for his ‘unwavering support’

White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles announced Wednesday that she is cancer-free after pathology results following a medical appointment at the Mayo Clinic came back clear.

White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles announced Wednesday that she is cancer-free after pathology results following a medical appointment at the Mayo Clinic came back clear. (REUTERS)

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Wiles shared the update on X, saying she was grateful to receive the results and thanking her family, friends, doctors and others who supported her during her treatment.

“Some personal news I’m grateful to share,” Wiles wrote before announcing that her pathology results had come back clear and that she was cancer-free.

She also thanked President Donald Trump for his support, writing that she was “deeply grateful” and would continue working to advance his “America First Agenda.”

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JD Vance, Anthony D’Esposito and others react

{{^usCountry}} Vice President JD Vance and his wife, Usha Vance, congratulated Wiles after her announcement. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Vice President JD Vance and his wife, Usha Vance, congratulated Wiles after her announcement. {{/usCountry}}

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“Usha and I are very happy to hear this news and the answer to our prayers,” Vance wrote on X. He thanked Wiles for remaining “a symbol of strength and leadership throughout this battle” and praised what he described as her “indomitable spirit.”

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Labor Department Inspector General Anthony D’Esposito also responded to Wiles’ post.

“God bless, Susie Wiles! An American treasure,” D’Esposito wrote.

Scott Turner also reacted to the news, saying, "Your strength and courage are inspirational. God is good."

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The reactions came shortly after Wiles publicly shared her pathology results following her medical appointment.

Wiles continued White House role during treatment

Trump disclosed Wiles’ breast cancer diagnosis in March. At the time, he said the cancer had been detected early and described her prognosis as favorable. Wiles continued serving as White House chief of staff while undergoing treatment.

Wiles underwent a medical procedure related to her breast cancer diagnosis at the Mayo Clinic earlier this week. Sources familiar with the matter said she returned to work soon afterward, conducting White House business, making calls and holding meetings, according to CBS News.

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Wiles had also continued traveling with Trump during her treatment. She accompanied him to Dallas for a Republican midterm convention last week, according to a White House Air Force One manifest cited by CBS News.

First woman to serve as White House chief of staff

Wiles became Trump's White House chief of staff when his second administration began in January 2025, making her the first woman to hold the position. She previously played a central role in Trump's political operations, including managing his successful 2024 presidential campaign.

Her latest announcement provides a health update after months in which she continued performing one of the most senior roles in the White House while receiving treatment.

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Wiles ended her statement by reaffirming her intention to remain at work and continue serving the administration.