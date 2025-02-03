Menu Explore
Who is Arnoldo Jimenez? One of FBI’s 10 Most Wanted, accused of brutally killing wife, caught after 12 years on the run

BySumanti Sen
Feb 03, 2025 09:23 AM IST

Arnoldo Jimenez of Illinois, accused of killing his wife just hours after their wedding in 2012, was arrested in Mexico after more than 12 years on the run.

One of the FBI’s Ten Most Wanted was arrested in Mexico on Thursday, January 30, after more than 12 years on the run. Arnoldo Jimenez of Illinois, who was captured in Monterrey, was accused of killing his wife just hours after their wedding in 2012. Extradition proceedings to bring him back to the United States have already begun.

Arnoldo Jimenez, one of the FBI’s 10 Most Wanted, arrested after 12 years (FBI)
Arnoldo Jimenez, one of the FBI’s 10 Most Wanted, arrested after 12 years (FBI)

“The FBI is extremely appreciative of the Burbank Police Department, our law enforcement partners in Mexico, and the public for their tremendous investigative efforts and collaboration in the capture of Ten Fugitive Arnoldo Jimenez,” said Douglas DePodesta, special agent-in-charge of the FBI’s Chicago Field Office, in a press release, according New York Post.

“The FBI will use all of its available resources to bring criminals to justice, no matter how much time has passed, or where they may be in the world,” DePodesta added.

Who is Arnoldo Jimenez?

Jimenez was accused of stabbing 26-year-old Estrella Carrera to death on May 12, 2012, just a day after they tied the knot. The crime is believed to have been committed inside his black 2006 Maserati, following which Jimenez brought Carrera’s body into her apartment in Burbank, Ill., and left it in a bathtub. She was later discovered dead, still wearing her wedding dress.

Jimenez was charged with first-degree murder on May 15, 2012, and was wanted on an arrest warrant. He was later also charged federally with unlawful flight to avoid prosecution.

Deputy Chief William Casey of the Burbank Police Department said Jimenez finally being caught “was the result of the tireless teamwork by the FBI and Burbank Police Department.” “The FBI and Burbank Police Department were committed to bringing justice for Estrella Carrera and her family,” Casey added.

Jimenez happened to be the 522nd person to be named to the FBI’s Ten Most Wanted list. The list was established in 1950.

