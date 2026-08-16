Who is Camron Harris? 5 things on Virginia State University shooting suspect after Chesterfield County Police arrest

Camron Harris was arrested as the Virginia State University shooting suspect. The arrest was announced by the Chesterfield County Police on August 15, Saturday, some time after the shooting incident took place.

Chesterfield County Police announced the arrest of Camron Harris in relation to the shooting at Virginia State University. (Facebook/Jon Burkett - WTVR CBS 6)

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The overnight shooting left five people injured, including one with critical wounds. Authorities have not given a possible motive for the shooting. No deaths have been reported yet in relation to the shooting at VSU.

Earlier, the university had said in a statement that authorities were searching for multiple suspects, but cops did not give any additional information about this search as per reports. Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about Camron Harris.

Who is Camron Harris? 5 things to know

Camron Harris is 19 years old, authorities announced. Harris is from Henrico, Virginia and was transported to Chesterfield County Jail. Harris was found hiding in a closet inside Seward Hall, the three-story co-ed residence, on Saturday afternoon, as per authorities. Harris, who is suspected to have carried out the shooting at VSU is not a student at the university, reports said. Cops got eight felony warrants for his arrest including malicious wounding and use of a firearm in commission of a felony. They noted that Harris was being held without bond, as per reports.

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Deep Dive What details are known about the shooting incident at Virginia State University? The shooting occurred around 1:30 a.m. outside a residence hall, injuring five individuals, one critically. The campus went under lockdown while police investigated the presence of multiple suspects. Why was Camron Harris arrested in connection with the Virginia State University shooting? Camron Harris, a 19-year-old from Henrico, Virginia, was arrested and is suspected of carrying out the shooting. He faces eight felony warrants, including malicious wounding. How did authorities respond to the Virginia State University shooting? Authorities implemented a significant police presence on campus, advising students to shelter in place and avoid the area while conducting an investigation into the incident.

{{^usCountry}} Photos of Harris went viral where he was seen wearing a white tee shirt. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Photos of Harris went viral where he was seen wearing a white tee shirt. {{/usCountry}}

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Camron Harris VSU shooting: All you need to know

The shooting took place inside VSU dormitories. However, only one person injured happened to be a student. A 20-year-old male who was identified as a student of the university, has now been released from the hospital, as per reports.

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The other four victims included a 17-year-old male, a 19-year-old female, a 21-year-old male and a 23-year-old male. The 21-year-old sustained critical injuries. The names of the victims have not been released yet.

The incident took place after 1:30am on Saturday and prompted a lockdown on campus. Students were getting ready for the new school year. The shooting took place near Quad Annexes on the VSU campus. The police on campus and Chesterfield County cops found five people suffering from gunshot wounds outside the dormitories.

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As per the university website, residence halls had opened for students a week back. Classes are set to resume on Monday and many students had just gotten done with the university’s “New Trojans Experience” which is meant for incoming students.

“Witnesses say groups of people were gathered in a parking lot near the quad annexes before the shooting, leaving cups and food behind as they fled. One victim is in critical condition, the other four sustaining non-life threatening injuries,” a local channel reported about the shooting.