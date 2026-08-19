Who was Carmen Lizet Puch, Great Falls stabbing victim? 5 things to know about woman found dead in Virginia park

Carmen Lizet Puch has been identified as the victim of a stabbing in a park in the Great Falls area of Virginia. The incident took place on Monday.

Carmen Lizet Puch has been identified as the woman stabbed to death in the Great Falls area. Image for representational purposes. (Unsplash)

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Here's all you need to know about Carmen Lizet Puch.

Who is Carmen Lizet Puch? 5 things to know

Carmen Lizet Puch was from Reston, and was 42 years of age. Carmen was found stabbed to death near her car in the parking lot of Difficult Run Park in the Great Falls area of Fairfax County, Virginia. A jogger discovered Carmen's body before 7am in the parking lot along Georgetown Pike near Old Dominion Drive. As per investigators Carmen was found near her 2011 Honda Civic. Carmen was found with trauma to the upper body and was pronounced dead at the scene. The body is now with the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner who will conduct an autopsy to determine the exact cause of death.

Carmen Lizet Puch stabbing leaves locals feeling unsafe

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{{^usCountry}} Police are yet to release any information on the attacker or their possible motive. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Police are yet to release any information on the attacker or their possible motive. {{/usCountry}}

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“There is no immediate indication that this was a random act,” the police captain said in a news conference on Monday, as per reports. Meanwhile, cops are working through the evidence to try and identify a suspect in the stabbing case.

Speaking about the crime itself, a local told WJLA “In Great Falls, it’s probably one of the safest places ever in the world. To have something happen like that feels personal, scary.”

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At the same time, detectives have been canvassing the area for surveillance cameras. Community members who might have videos from around the time of the stabbing have also been asked to contact the police.

Those with relevant information can call Major Crimes Bureau through Crime Solvers at 1-866-411 TIPS (866-411-8477). Fairfax County also has an app, "P3 Tips", where anyone can submit information.

Several people also reacted to the news of Carmen Lizet Puch's stabbing.

“Does she have a family? Children?? How long did that poor woman lay out there? So sad,” one wrote. Another added “Praying for them to find something out..this is horrific and how did they know so early in the AM she would be there.” Yet another said the whole thing was ‘creepy’.

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Another local expressed fear at the incident and wrote on Facebook “This makes me so sad! I’ve solo hiked in that area quite often.”