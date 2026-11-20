Eva Yi Xie, a third-year neuroscience PhD student at Princeton University, has been detained by US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) after attending an academic conference in Washington, DC.

Princeton neuroscience PhD student detained by ICE. (LinkedIn/Eva Yi Xie )

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The student was reportedly detained at an airport near the US capital on Thursday, November 19, and is believed to be held at a detention centre in Chantilly, Virginia.

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Xie is the first known Princeton student reported to have been detained by ICE, according to the university's student newspaper, The Daily Princetonian. Princeton has arranged legal representation for her, university spokesperson Michael Hotchkiss confirmed.

"The University has arranged for legal counsel to represent the student," Hotchkiss told the newspaper in a statement.

The detention came after Xie attended the Society for Neuroscience's annual conference, which took place in Washington, DC, from Saturday through Wednesday.

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{{^usCountry}} She presented a research poster on the final day of the conference titled "Entorhinal grid-like coding generalises to jointly organise physical and cognitive dimensions." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} She presented a research poster on the final day of the conference titled "Entorhinal grid-like coding generalises to jointly organise physical and cognitive dimensions." {{/usCountry}}

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Call for help to Princeton lab colleagues

Wynne Stagnaro, a fellow graduate student in Princeton's Brody Lab, shared details of the incident in a message posted on the Graduate Student Government's Slack channel.

According to Stagnaro, Xie sent a "call for help" to her lab colleagues through Slack on Thursday afternoon. The group subsequently lost contact with her.

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Members of the Brody Lab have since contacted the office of Senator Andy Kim, a Democrat from New Jersey, along with other elected officials and media organisations, seeking assistance.

Stagnaro described Xie as a researcher in computational and experimental systems neuroscience and said she was a valued colleague, mentor and friend.

"She went to a conference to present her work, and now she's in a detention centre. She should be home," Stagnaro wrote.

Carlos Brody, who advises Xie at Princeton, also criticised the detention, describing her as a law-abiding student with significant contributions to make.

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"It is cruel, and it is our country shooting itself in the foot," Brody told The Daily Princetonian.

Princeton arranges legal counsel for detained student

Princeton Graduate School Dean Rodney Priestley informed graduate students at the Princeton Neuroscience Institute about the incident in an email sent late Thursday.

The university said it would remain in contact with Xie's family, legal team and colleagues as the situation developed.

"We hope she is able to soon resume her studies at Princeton," Priestley wrote.

Who is Eva Yi Xie?

Xie moved from China to the United States in 2016. She graduated from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) in 2024, where she pursued double majors in computer science and mathematics, with a concentration in economics.

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She has previously interned with Meta, Microsoft AI and IBM Research, among other organisations.

At Princeton, Xie's research focuses on the neural basis of decision-making. She is a member of the Brody Lab and is advised by neuroscience professor Carlos Brody, with Nathaniel Daw and computer science professor Benjamin Eysenbach as co-advisers.

She has also been involved in organising academic events, including a workshop at the 2025 Conference on Neural Information Processing Systems. She is currently co-organising the 2027 Annual Conference on Cognitive Computational Neuroscience, scheduled to take place in Edinburgh, Scotland.