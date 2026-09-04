Who is funding Trump Accounts? American Airlines, Dell and 50+ companies on list

More than 50 companies have committed to putting money into Trump Accounts for the children of their workers. The companies are joining the US government’s new child investment program through contributions, matching funds or other support.

American Airlines, Dell and other companies are supporting Trump Accounts for children. (File Photo/Bloomberg)

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American Airlines is the latest major company to announce a contribution. American Airlines Group Inc. will give a one-time $1,000 contribution to eligible employees’ children who have Trump Accounts. The company’s contribution will match the federal government’s $1,000 seed contribution, according to CNBC.

American Airlines Trump Account contribution

Thousands of children of American Airlines employees could qualify for the company’s $1,000 contribution. The airline has nearly 140,000 employees worldwide, and the new benefit will be available to eligible workers’ children.

American Airlines will also let some employees put their own money into Trump Accounts before taxes. Starting in 2027, eligible employees will be able to contribute up to $2,500 a year from their pretax earnings to the accounts.

American Airlines employee benefit

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{{^usCountry}} About one-third of American Airlines’ nearly 140,000 global employees will have access to this pretax contribution option. The airline plans to introduce the paycheck deduction after the US Treasury’s proposed rules become final. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} About one-third of American Airlines’ nearly 140,000 global employees will have access to this pretax contribution option. The airline plans to introduce the paycheck deduction after the US Treasury’s proposed rules become final. {{/usCountry}}

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American Airlines is joining a growing list of big companies supporting Trump Accounts. More than 50 companies have now committed to making contributions or offering matching programs for employees’ children.

Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley match

Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley are among the major companies offering to fully match the government’s $1,000 contribution. Their plans are part of the wider corporate support that has grown around Trump Accounts.

Dell $250 Trump Account grant

Dell is also putting money directly into children’s Trump Accounts. The company-backed program is now moving forward with $250 grants for eligible children, marking a new stage for one of the biggest private commitments to the program. The Dell-backed $250 payments started moving into accounts on Monday, August 31. The Dell Foundation said the money would be automatically deposited into eligible children’s Trump Accounts, according to CNBC.

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Also read: American Airlines to give kids a $1,000 boost in Trump Accounts from 2027

Michael Dell Trump Accounts plan

Michael Dell said the first payments were already moving into activated accounts in Texas. Dell, the founder and CEO of Dell Technologies, made the remarks at an event in Austin with Senator Ted Cruz. Children in other parts of the US are expected to receive the Dell money as the program expands. The first payments were going to eligible children in Texas before the contributions began reaching children across the country.

Trump Accounts $1,000 government payment

Trump Accounts officially launched nationwide on July 4. The accounts are also known as 529A accounts and are designed to help children build savings and investments for the future.

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Children born between 2025 and 2028 can qualify for the federal $1,000 contribution. The US Treasury provides the one-time seed money for eligible children under the program. Families, employers and other contributors can also put money into Trump Accounts. These additional contributions can total up to $5,000 per year, according to the rules described for the program.

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Companies supporting Trump Accounts

Corporate interest in Trump Accounts has grown quickly. Companies from different industries have announced plans to contribute money or provide matching funds for their employees’ children.

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Micron Technology, SoFi Technologies, JPMorgan Chase, Visa, Comcast and BlackRock are among the companies that have announced support for Trump Accounts. These companies are part of the growing group of businesses backing the new child savings program.

Brad Gerstner, founder and CEO of Altimeter Capital, has predicted that private money could become a major part of Trump Accounts. He previously said the program could attract more than $100 billion in additional private commitments over the following 12 months.

The growing company commitments could give children more money than the federal government’s initial $1,000 contribution. Employers and other private contributors can add money on top of the government seed payment, making corporate participation an important part of the program’s growth.

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The growing list of corporate supporters shows that Trump Accounts are expanding beyond the federal government’s initial contribution. More than 50 companies have committed to participate, with major names including American Airlines, Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, Dell Technologies, Micron Technology, SoFi, JPMorgan Chase, Visa, Comcast and BlackRock.