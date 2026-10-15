Who is Graham Rahal? IndyCar star's 2 pooches allegedly dognapped from California home, ‘Got picked up in a car…’

IndyCar driver Graham Rahal and his wife, Courtney Force, are desperately searching for their two pet dogs they believe were dognapped. Graham told TMZ on Wednesday, October 15, why he believes his two eight-year-old male malamutes, Arrow and Beau have been stolen.

Who is Graham Rahal? IndyCar star's 2 pooches allegedly dognapped from California home (Instagram/@grahamrahal)

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Graham, of California, reposted his wife’s Instagram story with the caption, Missing!! / Help us find our boys, Arrow and Beau. / They got out of our gate and seemingly got picked up in a car, just down the street from our house.”

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Credit: Instagram/@grahamrahal

“However, the tracker device on his collar showed they went from Yorba Linda to Tustin then back to Brea, before just his tracker was found on the side of the road, in the bushes, in Brea,” the caption added.

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Graham is a 37-year-old California resident who has been racing in IndyCar for 20 years. He races in the NTT IndyCar Series for Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing, a team co-owned by his father—1986 Indianapolis 500 winner Bobby Rahal—alongside David Letterman and Mike Lanigan.

When Graham was 18 years old, he made his IndyCar debut. He has earned at least six career IndyCar victories.

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Graham owns several automotive and performance businesses, including Graham Rahal Performance and Ducati dealerships. He co-founded the Graham and Courtney Rahal Foundation, which supports veterans and cancer research.

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Graham claimed that a family gate malfunctioned, allowing the pooches to leave the premises. A tracker on one of the dogs indicated that they had been picked up by a vehicle about 200 yards from the house.

After that, the car that seemed to have picked up the dogs appeared to make several stops before the tracker was thrown out of the car into some bushes on the side of the road. However, the entire collar was not discarded, but only the tracking device on it, which indicated that the device was taken off intentionally.

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While only one of the dogs had a tracker, both have microchips implanted. This means that should they turn up at a shelter, the Rahal family will be notified. The last known location of the dogs was Brea on Tuesday night.