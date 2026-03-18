Who is Kamila Jurkus? IndyCar star David Malukas' girlfriend in focus amid Daniel Dye comments

IndyCar driver David Malukas' personal life has come under intense scrutiny after comments made by NASCAR driver Daniel Dye. Appearing on a stream, Dye jokes about speaking in "David Maluka's gay voice", which led to Kaulig Racing, Dye's promoter, suspending him indefinitely.

But, on the flip side of the controversy, focus has turned to the personal life of Malukas, who otherwise likes to keep his personal life under wraps. Nonetheless, the 24-year-old is known to be in a relationship with Kamila Jurkus, a model and civil engineer. They have often been spotted at IndyCar events.

In this article, we'll take a look at Kamila Jurkus and his relationship with Maluka.

Who Is Kamila Jurkus? Kamila Jurkus is a former Miss Illinois USA pageant contestant. She reportedly graduated from the University of Alabama in 2023 with a degree in civil . Malukas, on the other hand, does not appear to have attended college.

Jurkus works as a senior business development and customer success manager at HMD Transport, the logistics company owned by Malukas' father, Henry Malukas. She is reportedly quite close to the Malukas family through both professional and personal links.

However, it is unclear when the couple started dating or how they met.

This story is being updated.