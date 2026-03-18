Who is Kamila Jurkus? IndyCar star David Malukas' girlfriend in focus amid Daniel Dye comments
Kamila Jurkus is a former pageant contestant, Alabama grad and HMD Transport employee. It is unclear when she started dating David Malukas.
IndyCar driver David Malukas' personal life has come under intense scrutiny after comments made by NASCAR driver Daniel Dye. Appearing on a stream, Dye jokes about speaking in "David Maluka's gay voice", which led to Kaulig Racing, Dye's promoter, suspending him indefinitely.
But, on the flip side of the controversy, focus has turned to the personal life of Malukas, who otherwise likes to keep his personal life under wraps. Nonetheless, the 24-year-old is known to be in a relationship with Kamila Jurkus, a model and civil engineer. They have often been spotted at IndyCar events.
In this article, we'll take a look at Kamila Jurkus and his relationship with Maluka.
Who Is Kamila Jurkus?
Kamila Jurkus is a former Miss Illinois USA pageant contestant. She reportedly graduated from the University of Alabama in 2023 with a degree in civil . Malukas, on the other hand, does not appear to have attended college.
Jurkus works as a senior business development and customer success manager at HMD Transport, the logistics company owned by Malukas' father, Henry Malukas. She is reportedly quite close to the Malukas family through both professional and personal links.
However, it is unclear when the couple started dating or how they met.
This story is being updated.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShamik Banerjee
Shamik is a journalist covering the United States for Hindustan Times. He has more than four years of experience reporting on US politics, sports, and major breaking stories across fast-moving cycles. He previously worked at Times Now and Sportskeeda, building strong newsroom instincts and digital storytelling skills. At HT.com, he focuses on day-to-day coverage of US political developments while also handling high-impact stories that demand speed, accuracy, clarity, and context under pressure. Shamik has extensive experience covering NFL game days over the past two years, coordinating live updates, analysis, and explainers. He is particularly drawn to large news moments such as US elections and the Super Bowl, where he thrives at the news desk working alongside the team. He holds degrees in Media Studies from Jamia Millia Islamia and English Literature from Jadavpur University. Before entering journalism, he briefly worked in digital marketing and political consultancy roles. Currently a Senior Content Producer at HT Digital, he is driven by curiosity, discipline, and a constant desire to explore new and obscure topics. Outside work, he enjoys reading, films, sports, and learning continuously.Read More