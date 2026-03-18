What did Daniel Dye say? Kaulig Racing takes big action against NASCAR driver over David Malukas row

Daniel Dye, the NASCAR driver, was suspended by Kaulig Racing amid a row over David Malukas, the IndyCar driver. In a statement, Kaulig Racing announced on social media “Kaulig Racing has indefinitely suspended driver Daniel Dye, effective immediately, after becoming aware today of comments he made on social media."

He described meeting IndyCar driver David Malukas at a crossover event, then mocked Malukas's enthusiastic reply about racing Indy and loving Roger Penske. Others present on the stream were NASCAR O'Reilly Series driver Brent Crews, and his stepfather, Matt Lankford.

Dye was suspended by NASCAR as well and has to undergo sensitivity training if he hopes to be back at the wheel.

Grok explained the controversy saying Dye spoke in what he called his ‘David Malukas gay voice’. The racer then said things like "Oh my gosh, yes, we race Indianapolis, love Indianapolis, and Roger Penske, I love Roger. Love you Roger." Notably, there is no information confirming that Malukas is gay.

Several people reacted to Dye's video with one person writing “David Malukas got more talent on his pinky than Daniel Dye ever will have in his life.” Another angrily remarked “Hey, Daniel Dye, what is this and NASCAR better have some words for you. David Malukas and Roger Penke, too.”

Yet another person said “We live in a world and culture where bullying and exclusion is too often used as humor, and it’s unfortunate to see Daniel Dye use homophobia as a (very random?) punchline here. Behavior like this only hurts people. NASCAR made the right call with the suspension.”

Dye was competing full-time in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series as part of Kaulig Racing's new Ram Truck program in 2026. He is currently 13th in points.

Daniel Dye apology Dye issued an apology amid the controversy. His statement reads as follows -

"I want to first apologize to David Malukas. I recently went on a live stream with some friends and made some careless comments. I chose my words poorly, and I understand why it upset people. I'm sorry to anyone who was offended. That's not how I want to represent myself.

I have some close friends in the LGBTQ+ community who / would never want to feel less of themselves because of what I said, and that's exactly why I should hold myself to a higher standard. In talking with them, I realize that a true friend would know better than to act the way I did and for that I need to be a better friend.

What I said doesn't reflect how I feel about them or anyone else. I didn't think enough before I spoke, and l in no way meant any harm. I know that intention does not erase impact and I need to do better.

I'm taking this seriously and working on being more aware and respectful moving forward. I'm sorry to everyone I let down. I am committed to learning from this and better understanding that the impact that my decisions can have on others. That includes educating myself, listening to those affected, and taking meaningful steps to ensure my actions reflect respect and inclusivity going forward.

I know I've got a platform and a responsibility, and I need to use it better."