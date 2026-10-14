Who is Jaime West? Indiana candidate's ‘embarrassing’ rant against MAGA goes viral, ‘We have guns too’

Jaime West, a Democratic candidate seeking election to the Fayette County Council, District 4 position in Indiana, has launched a forceful critique against Republicans while asserting that she has received death threats. In response, she has issued a serious and pointed warning of her own.

Democrat Jaime West, running for Fayette County Council, made sharp remarks about Republicans and alleged she had faced threats during a forum.

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During a general election candidates' forum, the Hoosier State aspirant was posed a question regarding which policy initiative she would advocate for that would benefit the county, despite potentially facing voter disapproval.

Jaime West intends to ‘Fire all Republicans’

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West responded that she wants to “Fire all Republicans," characterizing them as racist and dumb while stating her discomfort with their presence

She attributed the state's difficulties entirely to right-wing policies in an extended monologue, while simultaneously asserting that she has faced persistent threats from people on the right.

“I don’t even talk to them. I don’t like ’em. I mean they voted against – our own state representative votes against her own party. I mean … what do you want me to say? I don’t like being around ’em.”

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{{^usCountry}} “I mean, y’all did this to us. Y’all voted for us. You made this happen, this ICE coming into our communities, stealing people’s jobs. I mean – arghhh.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “I mean, y’all did this to us. Y’all voted for us. You made this happen, this ICE coming into our communities, stealing people’s jobs. I mean – arghhh.” {{/usCountry}}

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Jaime West claims she received death threats

West then started discussing participants within US President Donald Trump's Make America Great Again coalition.

“I’ve been threatened so many times to my face by ‘MAGA’, we’ll call them. Because there’s Republicans who actually get it, you know. There are good Republicans out there. But then there’s these MAGAs, who are just racist and aren’t very intelligent at all. They call you names.”

‘We have guns too,’ says Jaime West

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When invited to provide closing remarks, West gazed directly at the camera with a startled expression and stated, “We have guns too.”

The forum was sponsored by local outlets TV3 and The Connersville News Examiner. TV3 uploaded the footage of the interview to YouTube, and it gained viral traction as clips from the segment garnered millions of views across social media platforms.

"This is not a skit," stated LibsOfTikTok, a well-known conservative punditry account operated by commentator Chaya Raichik.

"Jaime West, a Democrat running for Fayette County Council in Indiana, gave an embarrassing interview where she appears to mumble and rant the entire time. Is she intoxicated?" Raichik asked on X.

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She is competing against Republican candidate Gary Keener Jr. for the council position. The election will be held on November 3, coinciding with statewide races in the United States midterm elections.