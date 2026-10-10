Who is David Gonzalez? Off-duty ICE agent shot after allegedly assaulting 72-year-old man and daughter at Fresno home

David Gonzalez, a 32-year-old federal Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agent is in police custody. Authorities said he was shot while allegedly assaulting a 72-year-old man and the man’s daughter outside a home in Fresno, California, early Friday. Authorities said David Gonzalez, a 32-year-old ICE agent from Texas, was shot by a 72-year-old homeowner in Fresno. (Representative) (Unsplash )

According to the Fresno Police Department, Gonzalez was found sleeping on a woman’s front lawn shortly before 3:30 am. When the homeowner’s elderly father asked him to leave, Gonzalez allegedly became violent. The incident eventually led to a confrontation that ended with the 72-year-old shooting Gonzalez in act of self-defense.

Gonzalez remains hospitalized in serious condition and has been booked on suspicion of felony assault.

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Who is David Gonzalez and what happened in Fresno? Fresno police identified the suspect as David Gonzalez, 32, a federal agent assigned to US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) in Texas.

Investigators said a woman discovered Gonzalez asleep on the front lawn of her home in central Fresno before dawn on Friday. Police said Gonzalez appeared intoxicated after being awakened, ABC News reported.

She alerted her 72-year-old father, who went outside and asked Gonzalez to leave the property. Authorities have alleged that Gonzalez then assaulted the elderly man. When the homeowner’s daughter attempted to intervene, Gonzalez allegedly attacked her as well.

Fearing for their safety, the 72-year-old drew a firearm and shot Gonzalez, police said.

The shooting ended the confrontation. The emergency responders arrived at scene then. The woman’s boyfriend, an off-duty police officer, later reached the scene and placed Gonzalez in handcuffs until responding officers took custody.

Gonzalez was transported to a local hospital, where he remains in serious condition.

Police said the elderly homeowner is not facing criminal charges at this stage of the investigation.

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Investigation continues Investigators said Gonzalez has been arrested on suspicion of felony assault.

Authorities are still investigating why the ICE agent was in the neighborhood. The Fresno Police Department said detectives are continuing to investigate the circumstances leading up to the incident.

The case has also prompted political reaction.

Fresno City Council member Mike Karbassi called for Immigration and Customs Enforcement to suspend ongoing enforcement operations in California’s Central Valley.

In a statement, Karbassi said, “Enough is enough. We’ve endured days of fear-stricken enforcement that has now tilted into full-bore violence.”