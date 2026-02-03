Who is Josh D’Amaro? Disney names new CEO to replace Bob Iger

Josh D’Amaro, the chair of Disney’s immensely successful parks division, is set to succeed Bob Iger as the next chief executive of The Walt Disney Company. Disney has announced Josh D’Amaro as the new CEO, succeeding Bob Iger (X@ScottGustin)

Dana Walden, the head of Disney TV, who was considered a strong candidate for the CEO position, will assume the role of the company’s president and chief creative officer.

On Tuesday morning, Disney revealed the succession plan, putting an end to years of speculation regarding who would succeed Iger, 74, at the helm of one of the largest entertainment companies in the world.

D’Amaro’s appointment marks him as the second parks chief to rise to the top position, following Bob Chapek, whose short-lived tenure as CEO interrupted Iger’s two terms in leadership.

Bob Iger hails Josh D’Amaro “Josh D’Amaro is an exceptional leader and the right person to become our next CEO,” Iger stated in a statement. “He has an instinctive appreciation of the Disney brand, and a deep understanding of what resonates with our audiences, paired with the rigor and attention to detail required to deliver some of our most ambitious projects.”

“His ability to combine creativity with operational excellence is exemplary and I am thrilled for Josh and the company,” he added.

Who is Josh D’Amaro? D'Amaro started his career at Disney in 1998 and has been involved in various aspects of the theme parks sector. In 2020, he was appointed chairman of Disney Experiences, which encompasses the management of parks, cruises, video games, and consumer products.

D'Amaro has been responsible for overseeing the 12 theme parks and has played a crucial role in the expansion into the Middle East, where a new park is currently being constructed in Abu Dhabi.

In addition, he is significantly enhancing the cruise business. He also led the investment in Epic Games, which includes the introduction of Disney characters into Fortnite.

D'Amaro is set to assume the role of CEO on March 18 at the company's annual meeting.