Authorities in Texas have charged a man with capital murder after he was accused of killing his mother, father and older brother. The suspect was identified as 27-year-old Joshua Dahan, per CBS Austin and FOX 7 Austin. Who is Joshua Dahan? Texas man, 27, charged after shooting dead parents and older brother at Pflugerville home (Travis County Sheriff's Office)

The Travis County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after three people were found dead in a Pflugerville home Thursday morning, May 7.

“TCSO Dispatch received a 911 call at 8:29 a.m. on May 7 from a relative requesting a welfare check after one of the residents did not show up for work that morning. Upon arrival to the home located on the 17900 block of Civorno Drive, deputies located three deceased adults – a male estimated to be in his 60s, a female estimated to be in her 60s, and a male estimated to be in his 30s – with gunshot wounds,” the Travis County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO) announced in a news release.

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“A person of interest was identified, and his vehicle was located near Norwood Park Blvd. He was detained nearby without incident at approximately 11:45 a.m. with assistance from the U.S. Marshals and the Austin Police Department.” the release added.

The release further said that this is being considered an isolated incident. The investigation is active.

Who is Joshua Dahan? Not much has been revealed about Joshua, except that he allegedly killed his parents, 62-year-old dad Armand Dahan and 63-year-old mom Jami Dahan, as well as his 31-year-old brother, Noah Dahan, People reported. He was booked into the Travis County Jail just before 5 pm on a charge of capital murder.

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"This was [a] very shocking and very peaceful and calm neighborhood," a neighbor told KXAN of the tragedy. "It was really surprising and, you know, shocking for all of us."

"There's always tons of people walking, talking to families or dogs [out] for a walk. It wasn't expected at all," another neighbor told the outlet.

Anyone with additional information on the case is urged to call the TCSO tipline at 512-854-1444.