A Collin County judge has imposed strict rules on media access, security, and courtroom conduct ahead of the trial of Karmelo Anthony, the teen accused of stabbing fellow student Austin Metcalf to death during a Frisco ISD track meet in April 2025. 296th District Court Judge John Roach Jr. signed the order in April, citing intense public interest. He also stressed the need to protect jurors, witnesses, and the defendant's right to a fair proceeding. Austin Metcalf murder: When will Karmelo Anthony's trial begin? What to know as media access, security rules tightened (Frisco Police Department)

When does Karmelo Anthony’s trial begin? The trial is set to begin Monday, June 1, according to Collin County court records, CBS News reported. Anthony is facing a first-degree murder charge.

If convicted, he could face a possible sentence of 5-99 years or life in prison. 17-year-olds are considered adults in the Texas criminal justice system

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Roach, in his address, cited Sheppard v. Maxwell and found that restrictions are necessary to protect the defendant's right to a fair trial, juror privacy, and courtroom security. The order laid down various conditions, including that only nine media members may be inside the courtroom at one time, and the Collin County Public Information Office (PIO) will control all credentialing and seating, and that photography, video, audio recording, livestreaming, and any electronic capture of proceedings will be prohibited.

Strict decorum rules include no reactions, gestures, talking, unrelated reading, food, drink, or distracting attire. No signs or demonstrative materials are allowed either.

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No one is allowed to photograph, record, identify, or contact witnesses, prospective witnesses, jurors, or prospective jurors. Media interviews are prohibited inside the courtroom, hallways, and restricted areas.

Only authorized people will be allowed to enter the area beyond the bar, including counsel, parties, court staff, law enforcement, witnesses, and jurors. All attendees will have to pass security screening. Attendees are barred from congregating in hallways or blocking courthouse operations. Until the trial ends, trial exhibits will not be released to the public or media

Any violation may result in immediate removal, loss of media credentials, or contempt sanctions without warning.

Anthony is accused of stabbing 17-year-old Austin Metcalf to death during a rain delay at a high school track meet. Before the stabbing, which took place at Memorial High School in Frisco, Metcalf had reportedly asked Anthony, who is black, to leave the event since he did not attend that school. Matcalf was white.