Who is Joshua Ovalles? Amber Alert canceled for 3-year-old Beaverton boy believed to be with non-custodial parent, but child remains missing

An Amber Alert has been canceled for a three-year-old boy from Beaverton, but the child remains missing, according to Oregon State Police (OSP). According to Beaverton Police, Joshua Ovalles disappeared at around 10:05 am Tuesday, October 6, in the area of SW Western Avenue and SW Beaverton Hillsdale Highway.

Who is Joshua Ovalles (L)? Amber Alert canceled for 3-year-old Beaverton boy believed to be with non-custodial parent Mari Martinez (R), but child remains missing (ospsocial/Instagram)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

According to OSP, the child was seen with his non-custodial parent Mari Martinez, who is accused of previously making threats of harm to her child and may be armed with a gun.

Also Read | Dilan Shaan Ashar update: Missing University of Maryland student found after massive search, reunited with family

Martinez was last seen in a white 2022 Mercedes SUV with Oregon plate MAMIII.

OSP said that the alert was canceled after the suspect’s car was found in Beaverton. They said Martinez was caught on video pulling a black wagon and wearing all black clothing near SW Western and SW 5th Ave.

Who is Joshua Ovalles?

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Ovalles has been described as being three feet tall and weighing 40 lbs. He has blonde/brown hair and brown eyes. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Ovalles has been described as being three feet tall and weighing 40 lbs. He has blonde/brown hair and brown eyes. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

“The vehicle has been located and is no longer of interest. Martinez and the child remain unaccounted for. The AMBER Alert is no longer active. The Beaverton Police Department is continuing the investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call 911,” OSP wrote in an Instagram post.

Also Read | Phoenix Phillips update: Body find during search for Steelers fan who disappeared during Cleveland trip, mom says ‘no 100% confirmation…’

“Taken at approximately 10 a.m. on 10-6-26 from Beaverton, OR, by non-custodial parent Mari Cruz Martinez who has made previous threats of harm to her children. May be armed with a firearm,” it also said.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Investigators are still trying to find Martinez and Ovalles. Anyone with information about their whereabouts is urged to call 911.