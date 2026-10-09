Who is Kaya Klitschko? Hayden Panettiere and Wladimir Klitschko’s 11-year-old daughter makes rare court appearance

Hayden Panettiere’s 11-year-old daughter, Kaya, has made a rare court appearance as her father, Wladimir Klitschko, seeks to protect the late actress’ estate. Kaya appeared remotely during a hearing on Thursday, with the court granting Klitschko temporary guardianship of the estate.

Who is Kaya Klitschko?

Hayden Panettiere’s 11-year-old daughter, Kaya, made a rare court appearance. (AP Photo/Matt Sayles)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Kaya is the daughter of Hayden Panettiere and Wladimir Klitschko. As per Just Jared, she was born in December 2014 and weighed 7 lbs, 14 oz. Klitschko and Panettiere met in 2008, and the two got engaged five years later. The couple split in 2018, and Klitschko was given full custody of Kaya.

According to Just Jared, Kaya was living in Ukraine with her father.

Hayden spoke openly about giving Wladimir full custody in her May 2026 memoir, This Is Me: A Reckoning. She called it “the most gut-wrenching experience of my life”, as per People.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Read More

Kaya appeared remotely on Thursday, October 8, alongside her father. It was a hearing about guardianship over Hayden’s estate. Wladimir is a 50-year-old Ukrainian former pro boxer.

Kaya was on camera for a short time and spoke to the judge. She was asked to confirm her identity and whether she was with her father.

According to People, she wore a white T-shirt with her hair pulled back. She was soft-spoken and calm while answering.

Wladimir was given temporary guardianship of Hayden’s estate at the end of the hearing. The judge also said Kaya does not need to be there for the next hearing, which is set for December 7.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Also read: ‘These were not to hire new people’: Microsoft says amid Trump administration's visa fraud allegations

Why did Wladimir ask for guardianship and extra powers?

According to People, Wladimir filed for temporary guardianship in September. Kaya is the only person who will inherit Hayden’s estate, as per court documents. The September 24 filing said the decision should be made “immediately”.

He said this would give him “the necessary standing to file Hayden’s Probate Petition and the power to nominate a proposed Administrator of Hayden’s Estate.” He said that without quick action, “there is a high probability that property belonging to Hayden’s Estate may be lost, damaged or dissipated before a duly appointed personal representative can be in place to protect it.”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

His lawyer Diane Y Park also told the judge he wants extra powers. These include the power to “request” and “authorize” law enforcement to investigate and aid in the “recovery of property believed to be misappropriated” by a non-family member.

How did Hayden Panettiere die?

Hayden died suddenly on August 16 at age 36. She was found unresponsive in a home in Greenville, South Carolina, and was later pronounced dead at the scene. Her boyfriend Brian Hickerson and his brother Zach Hickerson were with her.

As per The Guardian, Hayden Panettiere died from a fentanyl overdose, according to the Greenville county coroner’s office. Medical examiners in South Carolina confirmed the cause of death.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The coroner said: “The cause of death has been ruled as toxic effects of fentanyl, 4-ANPP, Alprazolam, Methocarbamol and Quetiapine.” The coroner also said there were “no signs of trauma” and “the manner of death has been ruled accident”.

As per The Guardian, Greenville police said separately that no foul play is suspected. They said an acquaintance of Panettiere placed the 911 call.