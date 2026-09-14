Did Hayden Panettiere die after consuming pill laced with fentanyl? Shocking details revealed
Hayden Panettiere died from an apparent overdose after consuming a lethal pill, suspected to contain oxycodone and fentanyl.
Hayden Panettiere passed away after consuming a single pill, which is suspected to have been oxycodone mixed with fentanyl, as reported on Monday. Authorities are reportedly focusing their investigation on her alleged dealer.
According to several law enforcement sources linked to the case, the actress is believed to have met with her “long-term drug dealer” in Los Angeles ahead of her flight to South Carolina, where she tragically died from an apparent overdose on August 16, just days before her 37th birthday.
According to sources, she seemingly ingested a single pill on the day of her death, which proved to be lethal as it contained fentanyl, an opioid that is 50 times more potent than heroin.
Hayden Panettiere died due to overdose of drug?
Panettiere is believed to have died due to an overdose. However, officials have not disclosed the precise cause of her death. They cautioned that toxicology results may require as long as 12 weeks to be finalized.
The recent developments arise alongside reports indicating that authorities are focusing on a possible drug dealer related to the case.
According to TMZ, officials from the Drug Enforcement Administration in Los Angeles and South Carolina are conducting an investigation.
Reports suggest that Panettiere's abusive ex-partner, Brian Hickerson, who accompanied her on the flight and was present at the South Carolina apartment where she passed away, has already had a meeting with DEA officials.
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Hayden Panettiere and bag of medication
The specifics of what Hickerson disclosed to law enforcement remain unclear. However, he had previously informed the police that Panettiere possessed a "bag of medication."
The specific medications that Panettiere was allegedly using were omitted from the Greenville City Police report, although it was noted that there were nine distinct types.
Panettiere, renowned for her performances in Heroes and Nashville, candidly discussed her struggles with addiction in her memoir, This is Me: A Reckoning, which was released merely three months prior to her passing.
She openly discussed her struggles with alcohol, opioid dependency, and postpartum depression.
Hayden Panettiere's postpartum depression
Panettiere disclosed that she was merely 15 years old when a member of her team provided her with what she referred to as “happy pills” before her appearance on the red carpet.
Panettiere resorted to alcohol as she faced postpartum depression following the birth of her daughter, Kaya, in 2014. She shares her daughter with former heavyweight champion, Wladimir Klitschko.
The actress experienced jaundice, a condition characterized by the yellowing of the skin and the whites of the eyes due to inadequate liver function.
“Doctors told me my liver was going to give out,” Panettiere said.
“A doctor told me that if I didn’t stop drinking, I’d be dead within five years,” she stated in her book.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShweta Kukreti
Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities.Read More