Is Amanda Bynes okay? Hayden Panettiere photo sparks concerns among fans; ‘something inside is broken’

A post shared on X on August 20 claimed Bynes had gone live while an old image of her with Panettiere appeared in the background. The post said Bynes had previously appeared in similar livestreams featuring photographs of other celebrities, including Britney Spears. However, the circumstances surrounding the livestream could not be independently verified from the material circulating online by HT.com.

The clip has prompted questions about Bynes' wellbeing, with some social media users expressing concern and urging people to show her compassion rather than speculate about her health.

Amanda Bynes has drawn concern online after a video circulating on social media appeared to show her holding or sitting near an old photograph of fellow former child star Hayden Panettiere, who died at 36 on August 16.

Amanda Bynes had already paid tribute to Hayden Panettiere Bynes, 40, publicly reacted to Panettiere's death earlier this week. According to Us Weekly, she posted screenshots from an interview in which Panettiere discussed her experience as a child actor.

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The two actresses had both entered Hollywood as children and became familiar faces to audiences at a young age. Panettiere went on to star in Heroes and Nashville, while Bynes became known for Nickelodeon's The Amanda Show and later films including She's the Man and Hairspray.

Panettiere died on August 16 at the age of 36. Her death was confirmed by her representative, while authorities said there were no initial signs of foul play.

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Fans voice concern The latest clip has generated a wave of reactions, ranging from messages wishing Bynes well to speculation about her personal life. A user said, “How could she be ok? Just look at her, something inside is broken n empty.”

One X user wrote, “My goodness, she looks different after all these years,poor woman.”

Other comments made much stronger claims about Bynes' mental health “Mental illness knows no bounds.” To be sure, these claims came from unverified accounts. HT.com could not independently verify the authenticity of these claims.

For now, there is no verified public information indicating that Amanda Bynes is in immediate danger.