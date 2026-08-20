Laid off on H-1B, Indian techie leaves US as visa stress and loneliness take a toll: ‘Always in the back of my mind…’

An Indian tech professional who lost his job in the United States while on an H-1B visa has decided to return to India, describing a prolonged job search, persistent visa pressure and loneliness as factors behind his decision. Representational image showing a stressed individual. (Unsplash)

The post was shared in a Reddit post titled “Returning after layoff. US to India”. The techie said he had been working in a good role on an H-1B visa before being laid off. What followed, he wrote, was an extended and frustrating search for another full-time position.

“I was working in a good job on H1B and was laid off. Have been searching for jobs since then and it has been never-ending,” he wrote, adding that he had decided to “call it quits” and return to India.

Visa uncertainty and a missed opportunity According to the post, the job seeker came close to securing a role at a major technology company but failed to make it through at the final stage. He later began questioning whether he had been too rigid in limiting his search to full-time jobs instead of considering consulting roles or pursuing an F-1 CPT route.

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But the uncertainty surrounding his immigration status appeared to weigh heavily on him even before the layoff.

“There was always an air of loneliness here in the US and the visa stress was always pressing in the back of my mind even when I had a job,” he wrote. However, HT.com could not independently verify the authenticity of the post.