Kalief Terrill Walker: Greenville shooting suspect, 18, arrested again after Haywood Mall shooting charges

An 18-year-old male, previously charged in relation to a shooting at Haywood Mall, along with a juvenile suspect, has been apprehended in connection with a shooting incident that occurred in March inside a residence in Greenville. An 18-year-old male, Kalief Terrill Walker, and a juvenile have been arrested for a March shooting in Greenville. (Greenville County Detention Center)

The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that Greenville County Communications received a 911 call regarding gunfire directed at a home at approximately 2 a.m. on Friday, March 27.

Haywood Mall shooting: Kalief Terrill Walker and juvenile arrested After conducting an investigation, deputies took into custody 18-year-old Kalief Terrill Walker and a juvenile suspect in relation to the shooting.

Walker faces charges of attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, discharging a firearm into a dwelling, and unlawful possession of a weapon. The detention center has stated that he was denied bond for all charges.

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“With these other charges, not having those mandatory minimums. It gives the judge a lot of discretion. This may be a case where it might be 10, it might be 15, it might be five,” stated FR Law attorney Cedric James, as per WYFF4. “There's no way around it. There's no discretion here. If Mr. Walker is convicted or pleads guilty to that charge, he is going to have to be sentenced to five years on that.”

Court records show that Walker was arrested on June 14 for breach of peace, contributing to the delinquency of a minor, and possession of a stolen pistol.

These charges are related to a shooting that occurred on June 13 at Haywood Mall, resulting in two individuals being hospitalized.

Arrest of Walker's brother Investigators said that the shooting seemed to be an isolated incident, originating from a dispute among acquaintances, which escalated into gunfire.

The Greenville Police reported that Walker sustained injuries to his shoulder and neck, while a woman, who appeared to be an innocent bystander, was shot in the foot, Fox Carolina reported.

Walker was assigned a total bond of $15,000 for the following offenses:

- Breach of peace, high and aggravated

- Contributing to the delinquency of a minor

- Possession of a stolen firearm

Additionally, police stated that Walker's brother, 17-year-old Kamari Stephone Walker, was apprehended and charged as an adult with assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature.