Downtown Greenville shooting: Police officer shot near the Hyatt in SC; suspect in custody

Update: The Greenville Police Department has provided an update on the shooting in downtown Greenville, confirming that one officer was shot and another was injured. A suspect has been taken into custody. Police officer shot in Greenville, SC. (Unsplash)

In a Facebook post, the department said, "At 12:29 p.m., Central Business District officers responded to a reported assault on North Main Street near 233 N. Main St. During the incident, One officer was shot, and another was injured. The officers were transported to the hospital for treatment. A suspect is in custody at this time. This remains an active investigation, and additional information will be released as it becomes available."

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Initial report: A police officer was shot in downtown Greenville, South Carolina, on Monday. According to journalist Cody Alcorn, the incident occurred near the Hyatt following a call about a person being removed from the property. The suspect is now in custody.

In a post on Facebook, Alcorn added, "A witness told me the suspect was in handcuffs when the shooting happened. He was apparently fighting with the officer and got a hold of gun."

According to Alcorn, the officer is expected to be ok.