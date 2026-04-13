A man and a woman were arrested in San Francisco early on Sunday morning, April 12, after a shooting near OpenAI CEO Sam Altman’s home. The suspects have been identified as Amanda Tom, 25, and Muhamad Tarik Hussein, 23, who were booked for negligent discharge, according to The San Francisco Police Department. Who are Amanda Tom and Muhamad Tarik Hussein? Suspects arrested after shooting near Sam Altman’s home (REUTERS/Danny Moloshok) (REUTERS)

This was the second time Altman’s home was targeted recently. Just two days ago, a 20-year-old man allegedly threw a Molotov cocktail at the property.

Who are Amanda Tom and Muhamad Tarik Hussein? Not much has been revealed about Tom and Hussein yet. The San Francisco Police department said in a release that at approximately 2:56 am, officers responded to Russian Hill “regarding a suspicious occurrence of possible shots fired.”

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“Through the course of the investigation, officers learned that a vehicle with two occupants drove past a residence around the time of the possible shooting. Investigators assigned to the Special Investigation Division (SID) took over the investigation and determined the vehicle belonged to 25-year-old Amanda Tom of San Francisco,” the release said.

It added, “Officers responded to the 2000 block of Taylor Street and detained Tom and 23-year-old Muhamad Tarik Hussein without incident. A search warrant for the residence was conducted, and officers located and seized three firearms. Investigators developed probable cause to arrest Amanda Tom and Muhamad Hussein.”

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Both the suspects were transported to San Francisco County Jail.

“The SFPD takes crimes involving guns extremely seriously, and anyone committing acts like these will be arrested and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law,” said Chief Derrick Lew. “I want to thank our officers whose swift actions identified these suspects, took them into custody, and got dangerous weapons off our streets.”

Per the release, this remains an open and active investigation despite the arrests. Anyone with information about the incident has been urged to contact the SFPD at 1-415-575-4444 or Text-A-Tip to TIP411, beginning their message with SFPD.