Pakistani founder recalls Sam Altman’s kindness amid ‘sociopath’ claims

A Pakistani entrepreneur has spoken out in Sam Altman’s defense after the OpenAI chief was painted a “sociopath” in a new investigative piece by the New Yorker. Waqas Ali, who is based in the US, recalled Altman’s kindess when he met him for the first time in 2015. A US-based Pakistani founder defended OpenAI CEO Sam Altman (AFP)

At that time, Ali had just moved to the US from a small village in Pakistan to participate in the startup accelerator Y Combinator. Sam Altman was then the president of Y Combinator, and Ali recalled how everyone was slightly intimidated by him. Even so, Altman displayed uncommon kindness when he spoke to Ali — even inviting him to his San Francisco apartment for tea.

Ali spoke in praise of Altman and defended him against allegations of being a liar and a sociopath that appeared in a recent piece in the New Yorker.

Who is Waqas Ali? Waqas Ali is a Pakistani entrepreneur and co-founder of Atoms, a Brooklyn-based footwear brand known for its comfortable and minimalist designs. Along with his wife, Sidra Qasim, Ali participated in the Y Combinator accelerator programme in 2015.

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Waqas Ali on Sam Altman In a post shared on the social media platform X, Ali revealed that he first met the OpenAI chief executive in 2015, when he moved to the US from Pakistan. At that time, he was still “scared of speaking English” but excited to be part of Y Combinator.

“Sam was not my partner but I was so curious and saw how everyone around him acted a bit intimidated by him,” he recalled.

He went on to describe his first meeting with Altman, where he asked the OpenAI chief: “Are you a supernatural person or phenomena, why is everyone so scared of you?”

According to Ali, Sam Altman laughed a lot at this question, then asked Ali about his life.