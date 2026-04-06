Meta layoffs: Facebook parent to terminate 200 employees in San Francisco Bay Area; who will be impacted?

Meta is poised to implement layoffs that will affect roughly 200 employees in the San Francisco Bay Area. The organization plans to eliminate 124 positions at its Burlingame, California site and 74 roles in Sunnyvale. These layoffs are slated for late May, with employees in Burlingame expected to leave on May 22 and those in Sunnyvale on May 29. Meta plans to lay off around 200 employees in the San Francisco Bay Area, with 124 cuts in Burlingame and 74 in Sunnyvale, effective late May.

As per submissions to California state regulators, all impacted positions will be permanently removed.

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Who will be impacted? These job reductions follow an announcement made last month and will impact personnel in Meta's sales and recruiting divisions, in addition to its Reality Labs hardware team. Some of the affected employees may be presented with alternative job opportunities within Meta.

This latest development follows Meta's decision to lay off approximately 700 employees the previous month. The job reductions, as reported by The New York Times, are part of the company's efforts to restructure its workforce and cost framework to better align with its long-term ambitions in artificial intelligence. This action signifies a wider adjustment within the tech giant as it transitions from traditional priorities to focus on next-generation technologies.

Here's what META said on restructuring plans A representative informed The New York Post that various teams within the organization regularly implement restructuring strategies to ensure they are optimally positioned to meet their objectives.

Additionally, they mentioned that the company is actively seeking opportunities for employees who were laid off, wherever feasible. The organization will continue to recruit for essential positions, with a projected 6% year-on-year increase in its workforce, which was recorded at 78,865 as of December 31, 2025.

These changes occur as Meta strives to transition from labor-intensive processes to machine-driven systems led by artificial intelligence. The company intends to invest $10 billion in establishing a data center in El Paso, Texas.

Mark Zuckerberg, the chief executive officer of Meta, initiated a "year of efficiency" from 2022 to 2023, during which 20,000 job positions were eliminated within the firm.