Moree Fire near CSUSM sparks evacuations; California State University San Marcos campus cleared; check map, updates

"Those going to the temporary evacuation point at Mission Hills High School should access from the gym parking lot off of E Mission Road, per the City of San Marcos," the update added.

“UVA has been approved for repopulation. Please use Craven Road or Campus Way to access the UVA. Do Not use La Moree or Campus View. The remainder of main campus remains on restricted access. Information on campus status for tomorrow will follow.

Update: California State University in San Marcos said in an update that the evacuation order has been lifted and the campus is now open. However, as the Moree Fire is still burning south of La Moree Avenue, CUSM asked students not to use the La Moree or Campus View. Instead, they were instructed to use La Moree Avenue or Campus View.

Original story: A brush fire broke out on the 500 block of La Moree Road near the California State University of San Marcos in San Diego County, California, sparking an evacuation warning for the campus. The fire, now around 2 acres, is now being called the “Moree Fire.”

As of now, multiple Level 3 Go Evacuations have been issued in various parts within the campus as well as the area outside.

Campus members have been asked not to visit the campus and evacuate immediately as the fire response is underway. Those evacuating from inside the campus were asked not to do so via the via the Campus View and La Moree road.

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A temporary evacuation zone has been set up at Mission Hills High School at 1 Mission Hills Court, San Marcos, San Diego County Sheriff's Department said. "If you live in San Marcos, be aware of increased law enforcement and firefighting activity," the update read.