Moree Fire near CSUSM sparks evacuations; California State University San Marcos campus cleared; check map, updates
A 2-acre “Moree Fire” near California State University San Marcos triggered Level 3 evacuations; shelter set at Mission Hills High School.
Update: California State University in San Marcos said in an update that the evacuation order has been lifted and the campus is now open. However, as the Moree Fire is still burning south of La Moree Avenue, CUSM asked students not to use the La Moree or Campus View. Instead, they were instructed to use La Moree Avenue or Campus View.
“UVA has been approved for repopulation. Please use Craven Road or Campus Way to access the UVA. Do Not use La Moree or Campus View. The remainder of main campus remains on restricted access. Information on campus status for tomorrow will follow.
"Those going to the temporary evacuation point at Mission Hills High School should access from the gym parking lot off of E Mission Road, per the City of San Marcos," the update added.
Original story: A brush fire broke out on the 500 block of La Moree Road near the California State University of San Marcos in San Diego County, California, sparking an evacuation warning for the campus. The fire, now around 2 acres, is now being called the “Moree Fire.”
As of now, multiple Level 3 Go Evacuations have been issued in various parts within the campus as well as the area outside.
Campus members have been asked not to visit the campus and evacuate immediately as the fire response is underway. Those evacuating from inside the campus were asked not to do so via the via the Campus View and La Moree road.
Also read: Temecula ‘Serena Fire': Blaze off Old West near Butterfield Stage Rd. spreading; check map, visuals
A temporary evacuation zone has been set up at Mission Hills High School at 1 Mission Hills Court, San Marcos, San Diego County Sheriff's Department said. "If you live in San Marcos, be aware of increased law enforcement and firefighting activity," the update read.
An alert was issued by the CSUSM read: "Main Campus Evacuation - DO NOT exit campus via Campus View and La Moree. Follow all police instructions. Do not come to campus."
Moree Fire Map: Areas Affected
The fire spans from the East Barham Drive on the northwest and La Moree Road on the southeast. The California State University San Marcos campus from South Twin Valley Road to the Barham Road and East Mission Road intersection to the south.
Here's a map of the fire as seen on the website of Watch Duty.
CSUSM has more than 17,000 total students, according to the university’s official “About” page.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShamik Banerjee
Shamik is a journalist covering the United States for Hindustan Times. He has more than four years of experience reporting on US politics, sports, and major breaking stories across fast-moving cycles. He previously worked at Times Now and Sportskeeda, building strong newsroom instincts and digital storytelling skills. At HT.com, he focuses on day-to-day coverage of US political developments while also handling high-impact stories that demand speed, accuracy, clarity, and context under pressure. Shamik has extensive experience covering NFL game days over the past two years, coordinating live updates, analysis, and explainers. He is particularly drawn to large news moments such as US elections and the Super Bowl, where he thrives at the news desk working alongside the team. He holds degrees in Media Studies from Jamia Millia Islamia and English Literature from Jadavpur University. Before entering journalism, he briefly worked in digital marketing and political consultancy roles. Currently a Senior Content Producer at HT Digital, he is driven by curiosity, discipline, and a constant desire to explore new and obscure topics. Outside work, he enjoys reading, films, sports, and learning continuously.Read More